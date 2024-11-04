Shah Rukh Khan's 59th birthday brings shocking health news fans didn’t see coming; Read here

Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 59th birthday on 2nd November. During a meet and greet event with his fans at Bandra, King Khan announced a major change in his lifestyle which sent his fans into frenzy

Shah Rukh Khan's 59th birthday brings shocking health news fans didn't see coming; Read here ATG
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Nov 4, 2024, 8:22 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 4, 2024, 8:22 AM IST

Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 59th birthday on November 2, receiving a flood of well-wishes from stars across the film industry. He attended a special SRK Day event where he interacted with fans and answered their questions about his life and recent decisions. During the segment, Shah Rukh shared some positive life changes, revealing that he has given up smoking.

Khan mentioned that he was no longer smoking, adding that he had expected to feel breathless at the event, but instead felt fine and even felt he was “catching up.” His statement delighted fans, who responded with cheers and excitement. The clip from the event quickly went viral on Reddit, where fans shared their reactions in the comments. Some expressed enthusiasm for his announcement, with one fan stating it was “better than a movie announcement” and others wishing for his continued health.

“I am not smoking anymore guys.” - SRK at the #SRKDay event 🚨
byu/Chai_Lijiye inBollyBlindsNGossip

For those unfamiliar, SRK attended a fan event hosted by his fan clubs in Bandra, Mumbai. Later that evening, he posted on social media, sharing a photo of himself striking his iconic arms-outstretched pose before a crowd of fans. Wearing a violet T-shirt, a beanie, and sunglasses, he thanked his supporters for making his birthday special. In his message, he sent love to everyone who could attend and to those who couldn’t make it, showing his appreciation for their continued support.

ALSO READ: Asha Bhosle celebrates Bhai Dooj; performs aarti for Mumbai's BJP President Ashish Shelar [PHOTOS]

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh’s wife, Gauri Khan, shared a glimpse into the private family celebration held with close friends and family. On Saturday, she posted a picture on Instagram from the celebration at their residence, Mannat, showing Shah Rukh cutting his birthday cake with Gauri and their daughter Suhana by his side. Gauri noted that it was a memorable evening shared with their loved ones, capturing the warmth and joy of the occasion.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan)

