Bigg Boss 17: Who is Sana Raees Khan? Meet THIS person who handled Aryan Khan's drug case

Sana Raees Khan defended Aryan Khan's friend Avin Sahu and he was the first accused in this case to be granted bail.

Bigg Boss season 17 premiered last night and while the show is said to be very different from the rest, the contestants also seem to be very interesting. It is reported that model and actor Manasvi Mamgai backed out of the show just days before the grand premiere and a lawyer has replaced her. Sana Raees Khan, who has handled numerous cases, including well-known drug cases involving celebrities has joined the show. And do you know she is linked with Aryan Khan? Read to know all the high-profile cases that she has handled.

Aryan Khan drug case

We all know about Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's drug case. In the case, Sana Raees Khan defended Aryan Khan's friend Avin Sahu and he was the first accused in this case to be granted bail. The criminal lawyer's courtroom arguments emphasized the similarities between Avin Sahu and Aryan Khan's situations, highlighting that both were discovered drug-free.

Sheena Bora murder case

Sana Raees Khan was also Indrani Mukerjea's counsel in the infamous Sheena Bora murder case. For the uninitiated, Indrani Mukerjea was detained on August 15 as the principal suspect in the suspected murder of her daughter, Sheena Bora. In addition, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) charged Indrani with murder, criminal conspiracy, causing the disappearance of evidence, kidnapping, cheating forgery, and conspiracy. Sana's engagement in this case demonstrated her ability to negotiate complex and high-stakes judicial proceedings.

Bigg Boss contestants

Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma, Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra, Soniya Bansal, Rinku Dhawan, Anurag Dobhal, and Khanzaadi Firoza Khan are among those who have appeared in the film.