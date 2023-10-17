Bigg Boss 17: Soniya Bansal, Abhishek Kumar indulge in verbal fight, here's what happened next

A couple of housemates played a joke on the others, giving them two minutes to change their houses. During this fast-paced process, Soniya Bansal got into a heated disagreement with fellow housemate Abhishek Kumar.

Bigg Boss 17 is only on its second day, and there are already conflicts. Contestants Soniya Bansal and Abhishek Kumar were involved in a big brawl yesterday after being pranked that they may switch houses. A couple of housemates played a joke on the others, giving them two minutes to change their houses. During this fast-paced process, Soniya got into a heated disagreement with fellow housemate Abhishek Kumar.



The situation

Soniya and Abhishek both wanted to move to home No. 1 aka the Dil home. Abhishek began hurling insults at Soniya, and Soniya told him that he could not misbehave in this manner. Even the other housemates tried to urge Abhishek to cease his behavior, but he persisted, claiming that Soniya was the one who was attacking him.

In the midst of this heated debate, Soniya managed to express her ideas with confidence and avoided turning the disagreement into something worse than it may have been.

Bigg Boss 17 has three houses

Bigg Boss 17 includes three houses, one representing dil (love), one representing dimag (intelligence), and one representing dum (strength). The candidates were free to choose which house they wished to stay in. Although Bigg Boss did not intervene, it is probable that they would be placed in the houses based on their performances in future episodes.

The house has an archive room where all significant debates will take place, much like a chess game. There is also a treatment room where the candidates can unwind.