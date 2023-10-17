Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bigg Boss 17: Soniya Bansal, Abhishek Kumar indulge in verbal fight, here's what happened next

    A couple of housemates played a joke on the others, giving them two minutes to change their houses. During this fast-paced process, Soniya Bansal got into a heated disagreement with fellow housemate Abhishek Kumar. 

    Bigg Boss 17: Soniya Bansal, Abhishek Kumar indulge in verbal fight, here's what happened next RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Oct 17, 2023, 12:15 PM IST

    Bigg Boss 17 is only on its second day, and there are already conflicts. Contestants Soniya Bansal and Abhishek Kumar were involved in a big brawl yesterday after being pranked that they may switch houses. A couple of housemates played a joke on the others, giving them two minutes to change their houses. During this fast-paced process, Soniya got into a heated disagreement with fellow housemate Abhishek Kumar. 
     

    The situation

    Soniya and Abhishek both wanted to move to home No. 1 aka the Dil home. Abhishek began hurling insults at Soniya, and Soniya told him that he could not misbehave in this manner. Even the other housemates tried to urge Abhishek to cease his behavior, but he persisted, claiming that Soniya was the one who was attacking him.

    In the midst of this heated debate, Soniya managed to express her ideas with confidence and avoided turning the disagreement into something worse than it may have been.

    Bigg Boss 17 has three houses

    Bigg Boss 17 includes three houses, one representing dil (love), one representing dimag (intelligence), and one representing dum (strength). The candidates were free to choose which house they wished to stay in. Although Bigg Boss did not intervene, it is probable that they would be placed in the houses based on their performances in future episodes. 

    The house has an archive room where all significant debates will take place, much like a chess game. There is also a treatment room where the candidates can unwind. 

    Last Updated Oct 17, 2023, 12:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss praises Munawar Faruqui in the show, believes he will keep it real in the game RKK

    Bigg Boss praises Munawar Faruqui in the show, believes he will keep it real in the game

    Bigg Boss 17: Who is Sana Raees Khan? Meet THIS person who handled Aryan Khan's drug case RKK

    Bigg Boss 17: Who is Sana Raees Khan? Meet THIS person who handled Aryan Khan's drug case

    Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya accuses ex-boyfriend Abhishek Kumar for THIS, Salman Khan gets angry

    Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya accuses ex-boyfriend Abhishek Kumar for THIS, Salman Khan gets angry

    Bigg Boss 17 When where how to watch Salman Khan popular reality show read details RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: When, where, how to watch Salman Khan’s popular reality show? Read details

    Bigg Boss Tamil Season 7: Who is the HIGHEST paid contestant of Kamal Haasan's show ; Read rkn

    Bigg Boss Tamil Season 7: Who is the HIGHEST paid contestant of Kamal Haasan's show ; Read

    Recent Stories

    Lose weight NOW: 7 benefits of garlic for losing weight RBA EAI

    Lose weight NOW: 7 benefits of garlic for losing weight

    Supreme Court recognises queer couples' right, stops short of legalising same-sex marriage AJR

    BREAKING: SC recognises queer couples' right, stops short of legalising same-sex marriage

    Bengaluru protestors form human chain at MG Road seeking India's support Palestine in Israel-Hamas conflict vkp

    Bengaluru protestors form human chain at MG Road seeking India's support to Palestine in Israel-Hamas conflict

    Kerala: Kannur bags first medal at State School Sports Meet rkn

    Kerala: Kannur bags first medal at State School Sports Meet

    We have atom bombs Pakistan lawmaker's threat to erase Israel from world map goes viral WATCH snt

    'We have atom bombs...' Pakistan lawmaker's threat to erase Israel from world map goes viral (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of the Hamas Shura Council

    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of Hamas Shura Council (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IOC member Nita Ambani reacts on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games

    'Day of great joy...' IOC member Nita Ambani on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Working outside Bengal adds a lot of responsibility ATG

    Exclusive: Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Durga Ma has been kind to me'

    Video Icon
    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit WATCH AJR

    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon