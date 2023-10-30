Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bigg Boss 17: Sana Raees Khan claims Abhishek Kumar is not right for Isha Malviya, read what she said

    Sana Raees Khan was seen counseling Isha Malviya twice in yesterday's episode when Isha initially refused to acknowledge that Samarth was her boyfriend.

    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Oct 30, 2023, 2:03 PM IST

    The television reality show Bigg Boss 17 has entered into its second week and there is already a lot of drama happening. Bigg Boss brought in contestant Isha Malviya's boyfriend Samarth whom she denies having any relation with. While her ex-boyfriend Abhishek Kumar is already in the house, Sana Raees Khan has some advice for 19-year-old Isha.

    Sana's advice to Isha

    Sana was seen providing some pretty excellent counsel to Isha twice in yesterday's episode when Isha initially refused to acknowledge that Samarth was her boyfriend. Sana explained Isha that it would look very awful if it was revealed later that she was dating him. She later advised Isha that if the rumors about Abhishek becoming aggressive with her were true, she should never return to him. She conveyed to her that her safety was at stake in this situation. 

    Love triangle

    In the most recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode of 'Bigg Boss 17', two new wildcard candidates, Samarth Jurel and Manasvi Mamgai entered the house. After Samarth's entry, the house now has a love triangle and a lot of fights are happening because of this. 

    Isha has finally agreed that she is in a relationship with Samarth while Abhishek is hurt that she moved on so easily. 

    Last Updated Oct 30, 2023, 2:03 PM IST
