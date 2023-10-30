Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui becomes most followed contestant of the show, reaches 7 million followers

    Before entering the house, Munawar Faruqui had 6 million and in just 2 weeks, he gained about 1 million followers. 

    Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui becomes most followed contestant of the show, reaches 7 million followers
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Oct 30, 2023, 7:34 PM IST

    'Bigg Boss 17' contestant and standup comedian Munawar Faruqui is winning hearts not only in the house but also on social media. Munawar Faruqui has accomplished something remarkable in just two weeks. Munawar has a whopping 7 million Instagram followers on Instagram. Before entering the house, he had 6 million and in just 2 weeks, he has gained about 1 million followers. This is not all, following this, Munawar has now become the most followed Bigg Boss 17 contestant. It demonstrates the influence he has on viewers and how much they connect with him. 

    About Munawar Faruqui

    Munawar Iqbal Faruqui is a stand-up comedian and rapper who in 2022, appeared as a competitor in Kangana Ranaut's reality television show 'Lock Upp Season 1' and won the competition. He is currently in the 'Bigg Boss 17' house that began in October 2023.

    'Bigg Boss 17'

    Bigg Boss 17 has three houses Dil, Dimaag and Dum. It is airing on ColorsTV and the first episode premiered on October 15, 2023. The show will be available digitally on JioCinema and for the sixteenth time, Salman Khan is hosting the series.

