Bigg Boss 16: "You can't scare Priyanka with judgment, she's fearless" says Shruti Sharma

While audiences are in love with the gritty gameplay of Udaariyaan fame renowned television diva Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Priyanka has also gotten support from her friends from outside. Now, television star Shruti Sharma has defended her.

Audiences have been pouring in their love for the brilliant and strategic gameplay of the bold and spunky television actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in the popular and controversial television reality show Bigg Boss 16 from the first day itself. For those unaware, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary became one of the most popular and nuanced actress in the Indian Television industry today. She has wowed audiences and fans with her exceptional performance as Tejo in Colors TV's popular serial Udaariyaan. She is a name that needs no further introduction.

While Bigg Boss is always associated with changing equations, controversies, love angles, love triangles, friends becoming foes and enemies, new budding bonds, and so on. Ardent Bigg Boss fans are seeing the growing friendship, love, and chemistry between Priyanka and her Udaariyaan co-star Ankit Gupta. Their ardent fans also ship them on social media as #PriyAnkit and #FaTejo.

Actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has been in the limelight more than ever since the time she has been part of Bigg Boss 16. The pretty actress who has been labeled fearless on the show has been performing phenomenally and grabbing more attention when, compared to other contestants on the show. Now friend and 'Pagglait' fame television actress Shruti Sharma, has come forward to support the actress.

Priyanka has been garnering accolades for being herself unapologetically. But despite all of it, she is getting targeted through half-baked stories and false narratives. It demotivates her into thinking that audiences and fans are not loving her enough. But in reality, the actress is shining more than ever. Speaking up about her performance on the show, Shruti says, "You can't scare Priyanka with judgments, she's fearless. She's very sure about who she is and how she functions."

Furthermore, defending her friend Priyanka and cheering for her, Shruti added, "She's worked very hard on herself. She is very confident. You can't shake her, she's unshakeable. Someone as smart as her can sooner or later see through delusions."

On the work front, Shruti is shooting for several web shows and was also recently seen in the Hindi film Pagglait which is streaming on Netflix.