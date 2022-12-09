Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bigg Boss 16: "You can't scare Priyanka with judgment, she's fearless" says Shruti Sharma

    While audiences are in love with the gritty gameplay of Udaariyaan fame renowned television diva Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Priyanka has also gotten support from her friends from outside. Now, television star Shruti Sharma has defended her.

    Bigg Boss 16: "You can't scare Priyanka with judgment, she's fearless" says Shruti Sharma vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Dec 9, 2022, 12:05 PM IST

    Audiences have been pouring in their love for the brilliant and strategic gameplay of the bold and spunky television actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in the popular and controversial television reality show Bigg Boss 16 from the first day itself. For those unaware, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary became one of the most popular and nuanced actress in the Indian Television industry today. She has wowed audiences and fans with her exceptional performance as Tejo in Colors TV's popular serial Udaariyaan. She is a name that needs no further introduction.

    ALSO READ: Five key revelations in the Netflix docu-series 'Harry & Meghan' so far

    While Bigg Boss is always associated with changing equations, controversies, love angles, love triangles, friends becoming foes and enemies, new budding bonds, and so on. Ardent Bigg Boss fans are seeing the growing friendship, love, and chemistry between Priyanka and her Udaariyaan co-star Ankit Gupta. Their ardent fans also ship them on social media as #PriyAnkit and #FaTejo.

    Actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has been in the limelight more than ever since the time she has been part of Bigg Boss 16. The pretty actress who has been labeled fearless on the show has been performing phenomenally and grabbing more attention when, compared to other contestants on the show. Now friend and 'Pagglait' fame television actress Shruti Sharma, has come forward to support the actress.

    Priyanka has been garnering accolades for being herself unapologetically. But despite all of it, she is getting targeted through half-baked stories and false narratives. It demotivates her into thinking that audiences and fans are not loving her enough. But in reality, the actress is shining more than ever. Speaking up about her performance on the show, Shruti says, "You can't scare Priyanka with judgments, she's fearless. She's very sure about who she is and how she functions."

    Furthermore, defending her friend Priyanka and cheering for her, Shruti added, "She's worked very hard on herself. She is very confident. You can't shake her, she's unshakeable. Someone as smart as her can sooner or later see through delusions."

    ALSO READ: Sreejita De re-enacts how Tina Dutta hugs Shalin when the camera is on them, making audiences go ROFL

    On the work front, Shruti is shooting for several web shows and was also recently seen in the Hindi film Pagglait which is streaming on Netflix.

    Last Updated Dec 9, 2022, 12:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Actress Himanshi Khurana opens up about her encounter with depression after Big Boss 13 vma

    Actress Himanshi Khurana opens up about her encounter with depression after Big Boss 13

    Sreejita De re-enacts how Tina Dutta hugs Shalin when the camera is on them, making audiences go ROFL vma

    Sreejita De re-enacts how Tina Dutta hugs Shalin when the camera is on them, making audiences go ROFL

    Salman Khan furious over Sumbul Taukeer; says she's 'obsessed' with Shalin Bhanot drb

    Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan furious over Sumbul Taukeer; says she's 'obsessed' with Shalin Bhanot

    Is Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is in depression? drb

    Bigg Boss 16: Is Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is in depression?

    Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover welcome baby girl drb

    Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover welcome baby girl

    Recent Stories

    Around 20,000 mangrove trees to be cut for Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project; Bombay HC gives go ahead AJR

    Around 20,000 mangrove trees to be cut for Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project; Bombay HC gives go ahead

    Pathaan Deepika Padukone looks SEXY in golden monokini; Shah Rukh Khan shares Besharam Rang song poster RBA

    Pathaan: Deepika Padukone looks SEXY in golden monokini; Shah Rukh Khan shares 'Besharam Rang' song poster

    Jio Phone 5G specs revealed online likely to have dual rear camera Is it launching soon gcw

    Jio Phone 5G specs revealed online, likely to have dual rear camera; Is it launching soon?

    Gaming The Game Awards 2022: 'Elden Ring' and 'God of War Ragnarok' win big

    The Game Awards 2022: 'Elden Ring' and 'God of War Ragnarok' win big

    Five key revelations in the Netflix docu-series 'Harry & Meghan' so far vma

    Five key revelations in the Netflix docu-series 'Harry & Meghan' so far

    Recent Videos

    Gujarat Election 2022 AAP breached BJP's Gujarat fortress and became national party, says Kejriwal

    AAP breached BJP's Gujarat 'fortress'; became national party: Kejriwal

    Video Icon
    In democracy, win and loss are not permanent: Congress chief Kharge

    In democracy, win and loss are not permanent: Congress chief Kharge

    Video Icon
    I have one mother at home, and ATKMB ATK Mohun Bagan is the other - Fans emotional on Indian Super League return to home venue-ayh

    'I have one mother at home, and ATKMB is the other' - Fans emotional on ISL's return to home venue

    Video Icon
    India vs Bangladesh, IND vs BAN 2022-23, Dhaka/2nd ODI: Always enjoy playing sweep shots - Shikhar Dhawan-ayh

    IND vs BAN 2022-23, 2nd ODI: 'Always enjoy playing sweep shots' - Shikhar Dhawan

    Video Icon
    Ukrainian soldier's 'Morning Pikachu Dance' goes viral, but sparks outrage

    Ukrainian soldier's 'Morning Pikachu Dance' goes viral, but sparks outrage

    Video Icon