Five key revelations in the Netflix docu-series 'Harry & Meghan' so far

While the royal family of Great Britain in Birmingham Palace might not be thrilled with the series. It is a fact that ardent fans and netizens were waiting for Harry & Meghan. As the first part has released globally, let's glance at the five pivotal revelations in the docu-series till now.

The most awaited moment for royal fans and global audiences is finally here. After months of anticipation and a long wait, the much-discussed Netflix docu-series 'Harry & Meghan' is finally here. The first part of the two-part series dropped on Netflix on December 8, 2022. As expected, the royal rockstar couple did not disappoint the audiences as they opened up about their love story and much more.

The first three episodes of the six episodic docu-series arrived on the global giant streamer. It gave audiences a peek into the totally intimate yet private world of the charismatic ex-royal couple, with many shocking reveals done by the duo, which are enough to send the royal family monarchists into a state of a state of surprise and much more.

Directed by the Oscar-nominated filmmaker Liz Garbus, the series offers a closer insight into Prince Harry and his wife Meghan's love story in a much broader context. It is related to the tabloid press, the royal family, and the racist history of the British empire. We look at the five pivotal revelations in the Netflix docu-series, Harry & Meghan so far.

1. Harry and Meghan met on Instagram:

The docu-series reveals that the couple met in a modern way. That was when Prince Harry slid into her DMs. Harry, who seems to have had a private, anonymous account on Instagram, revisited that while scrolling through his feed, he saw a video featuring a friend with Meghan.

Harry felt really intrigued by looking at the picture. Even when, her face got hidden by a dog filter in the photo. The unnamed friend then reached out to Meghan to see if she would like to meet Prince Haz. Meghan was impressed by his feed. Describing his feed, Meghan said, "Just beautiful photography and all these environmental shots, and this time he was spending in Africa," she says in the series.

2. Harry and Meghan call each other H and M

The most unexpected and disturbing revelation here is that, the Sussexes refer to each other in conversation as H and M. They never seem to call each other by their complete first names. For instance, "I met H when I was, in London for Wimbledon.” Or "M was flying in from Toronto for the weekend." Interestingly, all their friends fondly call them Haz and Meg. Harry's name in Meghan's phone is Haz.

3. The royal family isn’t big on hugging:

Haz and Meg do not openly badmouth Prince William and Kate, Duke, and Duchess of Cambridge, in the series. But even the royal fans can witness that one moment, which is a bit shady. Meghan opens up about meeting Kate for the first time. It was when Prince William and Kate came for dinner. She was barefoot and in ripped jeans and, apparently, greeted her future in-laws with a hug.

Meghan shared, "I have always been a hugger. I didn't realize that that is really jarring for a lot of Brits." She says over footage of Kate politely shaking hands at a formal engagement. Meghan felt surprised at the formality of the royal family. Shedding more light on the same, she added, "I started to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside … and that was surprising to me."

4. Meghan curtsying the late Queen to visit Medieval Times:

Meghan recalls the stupidity of meeting Queen Elizabeth II for the first time with a very last-minute notice or advice on the protocol from Harry. In her telling, they were heading to Royal Lodge in Windsor for lunch when Harry casually mentioned his grandmother would be in attendance. She did not know how to curtsy, so she winged it.

Speaking up on the same, Meghan shared, "Americans will understand this. We have Medieval Times, dinner, and tournament." Re-creating a dramatic curtsey reminiscent of an overzealous Ren Faire performer, Meghan adds, "A pleasure to meet you, your majesty! It was so intense.” But Harry says the family was initially impressed by Meghan and, more than anything, surprised, "That a ginger could land such a beautiful woman."

5. Meghan did invite her dad to her wedding:

The third episode delves deeper into Meghan Markle's complicated relationship with her father's side of the family, that became even more strained in the months before her wedding to Harry in 2018. We meet her niece, Ashleigh Hale, the biological daughter of Meghan’s half-sister, Samantha Markle, but was brought up, by her paternal grandparents.

Though Meghan was not, by her account, ever close to Samantha, she and Ashleigh became tight as adults. But when Samantha Markle began talking to the press about how she was not invited, to the royal wedding, Harry and Meghan had to make the difficult decision to disinvite Ashleigh.

But Meghan says her father, Tom Markle, was always invited to the festivities. She then learned, that he would not be coming to her wedding from a reputed entertainment publication. Though she called her father constantly, in an attempt to clear the air and find out what was going on, she only heard back from him via text, including a message that seemed suspicious because he used her full name, “Meghan,” even though he always called her Meg. Explaining the same, Meghan said, "I was like, that’s not my dad. We knew that his phone had been compromised."