Sreejita De re-enacts how Tina Dutta hugs Shalin when the camera is on them, making audiences go ROFL

More drama and spice are about to increase fireworks with actress Sreejita De's re-entry into the show once again. Sreejita's re-entry will up the masala factor as she would imitate how Tina hugs Shalin for cameras, making all viewers burst into laughter.

The sixteenth season of Bigg Boss has so far lived up to the hype and expectations. Unexpected re-entry made by the Nazar fame television actress, Sreejita De, has made it more interesting for the audiences. This surprise wild-card entry of De has come up with loads of entertainment, drama, twists, and unexpected turns, which will only spice up the lives of the housemates in the show.

For those unaware, Sreejita De has been ruling in the hearts of viewers. The audiences have loved her brilliant performance as Mukta in Colors TV's hit and iconic serial Uttaran. While earlier, both Sreejita and Tina had been best friends. But today, they both are foes and bitter enemies. We had seen a similar scene in previous season between Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee.

Uttaran actress made a rocking re-entry in the house as the first wild card contestant of this season. Her fans expressed their happiness and excitement since, they finally witnessed Sreejita again in the show. They showered immense support and abundant love for her with their Twitter tweets. Since, then #sreejitade has been trending on Twitter, which shows the level of fan base she has.

Sreejita's comeback has left her Uttaran co-star and former best friend, Tina Dattaa, completely puzzled. Sreejita has openly waged war against Tina and revealed that she made a comeback in the show in order to expose her web of lies and send her back home.

In the promo shared by Colors, Tina enters a room where Sreejita is already sitting. The latter first asks Datta to stay away from her. She even tells Tina that she has a negative aura, and also possesses a dark side.

Tina becomes furious, and she walks out from Sreejta De. The Uttaran star gets a warm welcome from other housemates, but Tina gets cold feet from her presence. Later, Sreejita even imitates how Tina hugs Shalin Bhanot in front of the camera. Nimrit Kaur, Shiv Thakare, and others enjoy Sreejita's mimicry of Tina.

With Sreejita De’s re-entry, it will be interesting to see how equations inside the Bigg Boss 16 house will change.