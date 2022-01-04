Bigg Boss 15: Rajiv Adatia opens up about losing 14 kg, read all details

Bigg Boss 15 participant Rajiv Adatia has entertained everyone with his fun side and has also made great bonds in the Bigg Boss show. Rajiv spoke about losing 14 kilos in the Bigg Boss house.

Bigg Boss 15 participant Rajiv Adatia has entertained everyone with his funny and crazy side and also made strong bonds in the reality show. The model-turned-entrepreneur was very sceptical of taking up the show and is glad that he changed his decision post seeing the love he had got from his fans.

During an interview with ETimes, Rajiv spoke about how his weight fluctuated due to thyroid issues. It had made him sceptical of entering Bigg Boss 15. He also revealed that he was not comfortable with his body and how he gained his confidence back post losing 14 kg.

Rajiv revealed that his new year resolution is to lose more weight. He has lost 14 kilos in the house. He has a major thyroid issue because of which his weight fluctuates a lot. When he had got a call for the Bigg Boss show, he was very skeptical about whether he should do the show or not because he was feeling very uncomfortable with his body. But he decided to go inside the show, and he lost 14 kilos. He came out three sizes less than what he was. He wants to maintain that and lose ten more kilos.

He also said that "I am back to my normal weight. I now have my thyroid under control. Accepting myself was the biggest thing I did on that show. So I think my new year resolution would be to always keep accepting, loving yourself and follow your dreams".

He also added that "When I went into the Bigg Boss house, I was really big. And it is not because I used to eat much but due to the thyroid issue. I used to gain weight even after eating. When I went inside I just let myself free, that see I am what I am. I told myself I will workout and lose after I go home. But with me my problem was I did not lose weight even after exercising or working out".

