    Bigg Boss 15: No eviction for the second time in a row? Find out

    Asianet Newsable has learnt from a source that the Sunday episode may not see any contestant leaving the house. Find out more details about the reason behind this.

    Divya Bhonsale
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 20, 2021, 7:09 PM IST
    For the second time in a row, the reality show, Bigg Boss 15 will have no eviction in the upcoming episode of Sunday on November 21. At present, there are at least 11 contestants in the Bigg Boss house, namely, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty, Jay Bhanushali, Pratik Sehajpal, Neha Bhasin, Umar Riaz, Rajiv Adatia, Simba Nagpal, Nishant Bhat and Vishal Kotian. Now, Asianet Newsable has exclusively learnt that there will be no eviction in the upcoming episode, meaning all the 11 contestants of the show will continue with their journey for another week. 

    This is for the second consecutive time that Bigg Boss will see no eviction. Confirming the news, a source told Asianet Newsable: “Similar to last week, this week also there will be no elimination in the Bigg Boss house. All 11 contestants would be safe.” 

    The reason behind no elimination is said to be the exit of a contestant from the show. According to the source, Raquesh Bapat has quit the show because of health issues. “Since the show needs to maintain the balance of the number of contestants, the makers have decided to not eliminate anyone this week as well,” said the source.

    ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15: Simba Nagpal's witty reply to Pratik Sehajpal's sarcasm is winning the internet

    Last week also, at least half a dozen housemates were nominated in the elimination round. However, none were evicted. “Previously also, two contestants – Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgaal, were eliminated one after the other. And that led the makers of the show to cancel the week’s elimination round. A similar situation has come up because of Raquesh Bapat’s exit,” the source added. 

    Bigg Boss 15 is hosted by actor Salman Khan. The show is famous for all the twists and turns it has to offer for its viewers, along with the drama and controversies that go with it. Bigg Boss is one of the most-watched reality shows in India, with a massive fan following.

    ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash breaks down after having argument with Nishant Bhat

