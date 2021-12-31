Bigg Boss 15: Did Rajiv Adatia see a ghost on sets of reality show? Here's what we know

Rajiv Adatia has been evicted from the Bigg Boss 15 reality show. However, did he see a ghost when he was on the show's sets? Here's what we know about the same.

Rajiv Adatia has been evicted from the Bigg Boss 15 house. The actor has revealed that he had experienced paranormal activities in the sets of the house. The model-turned-entrepreneur had told Umar Riaz, Pratik, Nishant that he had seen a little girl pass by them, and they were very scared to sleep.

Rajiv told ETimes that he had seen ghosts inside the Bigg Boss 15 house twice. He was scared, and he refused to sleep inside the house. Umar Riaz, Pratik, Nishant, and he were in the house. Suddenly Nishant and he both stood up because they saw a small girl inside the house. They were scared and started wondering where this young kid came from? She went past them. He thinks that there is a ghost in the Bigg Boss 15 house. He has seen it twice, and it also came on the live feed. Umar, Nishant, Pratik had goosebumps. He would also see shadows daily.

Rajiv, who has got eliminated from the show, has been missing his friends. He had lately met former contestant and friend Simba Nagpal and had said that he has been missing the house a lot and he can't express how much he is missing Bigg Boss 15 home.

He further said, "I met Simba Nagpal last night and it was really good meeting him after such a long time and this time outside the show. We had spent so much time together inside BB 15 house and it was fun catching up with him. I really joined".

Also read: Bigg Boss 15: Afsana Khan consoling Rajiv Adatia as the latter misses his mother is adorable

The model further said that he is watching Bigg Boss 15. He is happy Rakhi Sawant is coming into her own element and is getting a bit away from Devoleena Bhattacharjee. He is also happy by the game of his sister Shamita Shetty, and Umar Riaz. He has been rooting for both of them, and since the show is coming closer to the finale, it is expected that fights will take place.

Also read: Bigg Boss 15: No eviction for the second time in a row? Find out