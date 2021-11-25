Bigg Boss 15: Jay Bhanushali's daughter Tara reacts on seeing her 'papa' on TV [VIDEO]

Mahhi Vij posted a cute video clip of her daughter Tara. The video will bring tears to your eyes. Have a look at the same here. Mahhi and Jay Bhanushali's biological daughter is Tara.

Bigg Boss 15 is getting interesting daily because of entertainment, drama and controversies. We see Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, Neha Bhasin, Pratik Sehajpal churning out new content and end up doing household duties or getting into fights to be the winner of Bigg Boss 15.

While everyone is looking towards winning the Bigg Boss 15 trophy, their family members are missing them immensely. We saw the most adorable example of this on TV. Actress Mahhi Vij uploaded a video where we can see her and Jay Bhanushali's daughter was kissing the TV screen. For the unversed, Jay is in the Bigg Boss 15 house and is married to Mahhi. In the clip, Tara is seen calling Jay papa many times. Mahhi was seen pausing the clip-on Jay's part, and Tara was seen hitting the TV screen, hoping that her pappa may react.

A lot of celebrities had reacted to the clip. Among them was Gauahar Khan, Kamya Panjabi and Miesha Iyer. They posted cute emojis in the comment section, which Tara surely deserves. To talk about the couple, Jay and Mahhi's biological child is Tara. The pair previously adopted a baby boy and girl named Khushi and Rajveer, respectively.

To talk about the video, Mahhi always keeps sharing sweet, miss you clips for Jay, who is seen in Bigg Boss 15. A few days back, Jay was voted as one of the five bottom contestants. Mahhi had tweeted saying that, people are there to destroy your image, put bad remarks about your personality. However they cannot forget your good deeds because no matter how you are described by people, you shall still be admired by those who know you very well. Doesn't that fill up your mind with motivation? Mahhi has always been Jay's backbone and has supported him.