The luxury SUV MG Gloster is being offered with benefits of up to Rs 4 lakh until August 2025. This limited-time offer includes a cash discount of Rs 3.5 lakh and an exchange bonus of Rs 50,000.

If you're planning to buy a luxurious and powerful SUV, August 2025 presents a golden opportunity. British-Chinese automaker MG Motor India is offering benefits of up to Rs 4 lakh on their flagship SUV, the MG Gloster, this month. This is the biggest discount offer ever.

The company is currently offering a direct cash discount of Rs 3.5 lakh on this SUV. This significantly reduces the price of the SUV. In addition, the company is offering an exchange bonus of Rs 50,000 on this SUV. If you take advantage of this by exchanging your old car, you can save a lot of money. Overall, you can save up to Rs 4,00,000 when buying the Gloster.

The MG Gloster comes with a powerful diesel engine suitable for long journeys and off-roading. It boasts luxury features such as ventilated seats, a 12.3-inch touchscreen, a panoramic sunroof, and an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS). This SUV is available in 6-seater and 7-seater layouts, making it very comfortable and spacious for families. This special offer is valid only until August 2025 and stock is limited. The discount of up to four lakh rupees makes the Gloster not only MG's but also the most value-for-money premium SUV at this time.

Note: The discounts mentioned above are available on cars with the help of different platforms. The above discounts vary according to different states in the country, different regions, each city, dealerships, stock, color, and variant. That is, this discount may be more or less in your city or dealer. In such a situation, before buying a car, contact your nearest local dealer for exact discount figures and other information.