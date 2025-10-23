Let's explore the best electric scooters available in India for under one lakh rupees. This article details the price, range, and key features of models like Hero Vida, TVS iQube, Ola S1 X, Ampere Magnus Neo, and TVS Orbiter.

The electric scooter segment is one of the fastest-growing in India. With numerous options available at different price points, it can be challenging for potential buyers to choose the right one for their needs. Here are some of the best electric scooters available for under one lakh rupees.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Hero Vida

Hero MotoCorp's electric division, Vida, includes the V2 Plus in its lineup, priced at ₹85,300 ex-showroom. It features a 3.44 kWh battery pack and claims to offer an ARAI-certified range of 143 kilometers on a single charge. The Vida V2 Plus is powered by a 6 kW electric motor with three ride modes: Eco, Ride, and Sport. Features include a 7-inch console, keyless start-stop, cruise control, and more.

TVS iQube

The entry-level variant of the TVS iQube lineup is priced at ₹94,434 ex-showroom. This e-scooter has a 2.2 kWh battery pack that can travel 94 kilometers on a single charge. It is powered by a 4.4 kW BLDC hub-mounted motor. The iQube features a 5-inch TFT console with smartphone connectivity features and two ride modes: Eco and Power.

Ola S1 X

The S1 X is the most affordable scooter in the Ola Electric lineup. For an ex-showroom price of ₹94,999, you can buy the S1 X variant with a 2 kWh battery pack. According to IDC, it has a range of 108 kilometres and a top speed of 101 km/h. This e-scooter is powered by a 7 kW mid-drive motor. Features include a 4.3-inch LCD console, three ride modes (Eco, Normal, and Sport), and Bluetooth connectivity features like turn-by-turn navigation.

Ampere Magnus Neo

Priced at ₹84,999 ex-showroom, the Ampere Magnus Neo is the most affordable electric scooter on this list. This electric scooter is powered by a 2.3 kWh LFP battery pack and claims to travel 85-95 kilometres on a single charge. It uses a 1.5 kW BLDC hub-mounted motor and has a top speed of 65 km/h.

TVS Orbiter

The Orbiter is a new addition to the affordable electric scooter segment. Launched last month, TVS's new electric scooter has an ex-showroom price of ₹1.05 lakh. With the PM e-Drive scheme, its price will be below one lakh. It has a 3.1 kWh battery pack that can travel 158 kilometres on a single charge. The TVS Orbiter features cruise control, hill-hold control, a 5.5-inch LCD console, USB charging, OTA updates, and many other advanced features.