The Hyundai Creta achieved a significant milestone by becoming the best-selling passenger vehicle in India for June 2025, selling 15,786 units. This achievement also marks the Creta's tenth anniversary.

The Hyundai Creta has hit another milestone, becoming the highest-selling passenger vehicle in India for June 2025. According to Hyundai, 15,786 units of the well-liked SUV were sold last month, highlighting the Creta's ongoing popularity in the fiercely competitive Indian car industry.

This accomplishment also marked the end of a successful first half of 2025 for the business, as the Creta became the best-selling SUV in India from January to June. Interestingly, it was this year's top-selling car in March, April, and June.

This accomplishment, which also marks its tenth anniversary, demonstrates Creta's ten-year history of revolutionising the mid-size SUV market since its 2015 debut. Since then, the vehicle has dominated the mid-size SUV sales charts each year, to the point where the market is now colloquially referred to as the "Creta segment."

Why does Hyundai Creta continue to dominate the market?

The Creta remains a standard in its class by combining state-of-the-art safety measures, innovative technology, and an emphasis on comfort and style. With the introduction of the Hyundai Creta Electric, Hyundai has lately increased the model's presence in the electric car market.

The Hyundai Creta comes with a variety of powertrain options for its internal combustion engine (ICE) versions, such as a normally aspirated petrol engine, a turbocharged petrol unit and a diesel alternative. The Creta N Line offers a more performance-focused experience for those looking for a sportier driving.

With 115 horsepower and 144 Nm of torque, the base 1.5-liter MPi petrol engine may be paired with either an IVT automated gearbox or a 6-speed manual gearbox. Together with a 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox, the 1.5-liter Kappa Turbo GDi petrol engine produces 160 horsepower and 253 Nm.

The 1.5-liter U2 CRDi diesel engine, on the other hand, produces 116 horsepower and 250 Nm and comes with a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic transmission. Similar to the Kappa Turbo GDi petrol engine, the Creta N Line has a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT.

The Creta's electric version comes with two battery pack options: 42kWh and 51.4kWh. These packs have respective estimated ranges of up to 390km and 473km when fully charged.