    The Drive EP04: Top 4 650cc bikes to buy in 2023

    Indigomusic.com's RJ Rohit tells you why Triumph Tiger 660, Suzuki V-Storm 650 XT, Kawasaki Vulcan S and Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 make the list.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Apr 4, 2023, 3:33 PM IST

    For bike enthusiasts in India, 650 is a magical number because there are so many 650cc motorbikes to choose from, with prices ranging from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 7.7 lakh and more thrills than your typical quarter-litre motorcycles. Cruisers, nakeds, faired sports tourers, and even ADVs are among them. 

    Also watch:The Drive EP03: Top 3 sedans to buy in 2023

    Indigomusic.com's RJ Rohit tells you why Triumph Tiger 660, Suzuki V-Storm 650 XT, Kawasaki Vulcan S and Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 make the list.

    Last Updated Apr 4, 2023, 3:33 PM IST
