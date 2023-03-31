Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The Drive EP03: Top 3 sedans to buy in 2023

    Indigomusic.com's RJ Rohit tells you why the all-new Hyundai VERNA, Skoda Slavia and Volkswagen Virtus are top three sedans to consider buying in 2023 in this episode of The Drive.

    The Drive EP03: Top 3 sedans to buy in 2023 snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Mar 31, 2023, 1:16 PM IST

    Do you intend to purchase a sedan? We all know that a car's body style is one of the most important considerations when purchasing. With so many options accessible today, finding a suitable vehicle that fits your budget can be challenging.

    Indigomusic.com's RJ Rohit tells you why the all-new Hyundai VERNA, Skoda Slavia and Volkswagen Virtus are top three sedans to consider buying in 2023 in this episode of The Drive.

    Last Updated Mar 31, 2023, 1:16 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mahindra may launch new entry level 4 4 variant of Thar check out all details gcw

    Mahindra may launch new entry-level 4x4 variant of Thar

    2023 Skoda Kushaq Onyx Edition launched in India at Rs 12 39 lakh Check out its latest features gcw

    2023 Skoda Kushaq Onyx Edition launched in India at Rs 12.39 lakh; Check out its latest features

    The Drive EP02: 5 best electric two-wheelers to buy in India snt

    The Drive EP02: 5 best electric two-wheelers to buy in India

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Brezza Swift more to become expensive from April gcw

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Brezza, Swift & more to become expensive from April

    Why 2023 Hyundai Verna can be your next sedan car gcw

    Why 2023 Hyundai Verna can be your next sedan car?

    Recent Stories

    Watch Hot air balloon catches fire mid air in Mexico forces passengers to jump off 2 dead gcw

    Watch: Hot air balloon catches fire mid-air in Mexico, forces passengers to jump off; 2 dead

    Im still alive 86 year old Pope Francis jokes as he leaves hospital gcw

    'I'm still alive...' 86-year-old Pope Francis jokes as he leaves hospital

    Bihar violence 6 injured caused by mishandling of illegal explosives in Sasaram 2 arrested gcw

    Bihar violence: 6 injured caused by mishandling of illegal explosives in Sasaram, 2 arrested

    'Disrespectful': Netizens slam Varun Dhawan for making Gigi Hadid 'uneasy' by picking her up forcefully vma

    'Disrespectful': Fans slam Varun Dhawan for making Gigi Hadid 'uneasy' by picking and kissing her forcefully

    Bengaluru residents need smartphone before sleeping scroll through social media reveals survey gcw

    Bengaluru residents need smartphone before sleeping, scroll through social media, reveals survey

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon