Elon Musk's Starlink satellite internet service is launching in India within two months, offering a free one-month trial. The service aims to improve connectivity with a monthly unlimited data package priced at Rs 3,000 and device cost of Rs 33,000.

Elon Musk's satellite internet service, Starlink, is set to commence operations in India within the next two months following the recent approval of its license, according to sources. The required satellite dish gear is projected to cost around Rs 33,000, and the business has set its price structure for the Indian market. It is anticipated that the monthly unlimited data package would cost Rs 3,000. Starlink intends to provide a free one-month trial period with every device purchase as part of its launch strategy, enabling users to assess the service before committing to recurring monthly payments.

It is expected that the satellite internet service would significantly improve connection in India's underserved and distant areas, where traditional broadband infrastructure has proven difficult to develop. The goal of Starlink's constellation of low-Earth orbit satellites is to deliver fast internet to areas that traditional terrestrial networks have not been able to reach.

Given that the device costs are comparable to those in nearby nations, the pricing structure seems to be in line with Starlink's regional strategy. The Starlink gadget costs Rs 33,000 in Bangladesh, and the same amount is charged for the equipment in Bhutan.

Starlink's debut may increase competition

According to industry analysts, Starlink's debut into the Indian market may increase competition in the nation's telecom market and provide crucial connection options for remote enterprises, educational institutions, and rural communities.

The company's impending debut aligns with India's continuous endeavours to advance internet connection and digital inclusion across its extensive geographic terrain, especially in areas where conventional ISPs have had difficulty establishing dependable networks.

In the meantime, the telecom department has been approached by the Cellular Operators' Association of India (COAI) to express their concerns on the recommendations given by TRAI concerning satellite communications. According to them, these proposals are misguided and would lead to unjustly cheap prices for satellite services in comparison to more established land-based networks.