Honda Activa 7G: Find out its new features, mileage, speed and more

Honda has launched the Activa 7G version, one of its popular products, with new updates. Let's find out about its features and price details.

85 km Speed, 60 km Mileage: Honda Activa 7G Impresses with New Updates

Honda Activa 7G 2025: Honda has launched the new model Honda Activa 7G 2025 in the Indian market in its popular scooter series. This new model comes with advanced features, better mileage and attractive design, making it the best choice for scooter lovers. Let's take a detailed look at the features and price of this new model. Honda Activa 7G Design The design of the new Honda Activa 7G 2025 is modern and stylish. It includes new layered headlights and LED tail lights, which not only provide excellent visibility but also give the scooter a premium look. There are new graphics and color options especially to attract young people. The comfortable seat design prevents fatigue even on long journeys. Also Read | 2025 Kinetic Green E Luna coming soon? Check features, battery, range and price

Honda Activa

Engine and Performance The Honda Activa 7G 2025 is powered by a 110cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that produces 7.79 PS of power and 8.84 Nm of torque. This engine is equipped with fuel injection technology, which ensures excellent fuel efficiency and smooth performance. The scooter has a top speed of 85 kmph, which is satisfactory in the city and on the highway. Speaking of mileage, this scooter is capable of giving a mileage of 55-60 kmpl, which is economical for daily use.

Best Mileage Scooter

Advanced Features Many advanced features have been added in this new model: Digital Instrument Cluster: Important information such as speed, fuel level, trip meter can be easily viewed on the digital display. Smart Keyless Ignition System: With the help of this feature, the scooter can be started without a key, which increases convenience. Also Read | Tesla in India: Will the cheapest car cost Rs 35-40 lakhs? USB-C Charging Port: This port is very useful for charging mobile or other devices during long journeys. Bluetooth Connectivity: Features like navigation, call alerts and SMS notifications are available through the Honda RoadSync app.

Top Selling Scooter

Safety Features In terms of safety, the Honda Activa 7G 2025 includes several key features: Combi-Brake System (CBS): This system applies brakes equally to both front and rear wheels when braking, which stops the scooter quickly and safely. Side Stand Indicator: This feature reduces the chance of accidents when the side stand is activated. Telescopic Front Suspension: This suspension system provides a smooth riding experience even on bumpy roads. Price and Availability The ex-showroom price of Honda Activa 7G 2025 will range from ₹80,000 to ₹90,000, which is reasonable considering its advanced features and reliability. This scooter is available in various color options, allowing customers to choose according to their preference.

Honda Bike

Competition In the Indian market, the Honda Activa 7G 2025 mainly competes with models like TVS Jupiter, Suzuki Access 125 and Hero Pleasure Plus. However, Honda's brand value, reliability and advanced features make it different and better than its competitors. Conclusion The Honda Activa 7G 2025 has carved a significant place in the Indian scooter market with its modern design, advanced features, excellent mileage and competitive pricing. If you are looking for a reliable, affordable and stylish scooter, this model will be the best choice for you.

Latest Videos