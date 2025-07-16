Planning to buy a powerful mileage SUV at a low price? The Tata Punch CNG 2025 could be the perfect choice. A loan facility is also available, allowing you to purchase it with a down payment of Rs 1,25,000.

Tata Punch CNG 2025: Looking for a car that's both safe (5-star rating) and affordable? The Tata Punch might be your best bet. This Tata Motors car has become quite popular in its CNG variant. It offers modern smart features, a powerful engine with impressive mileage, and even a sunroof. Financing options are also available. Let's explore its key features.

Tata Punch CNG 2025 Engine and Performance

The Tata Punch CNG variant is equipped with a 1.2-liter, 3-cylinder engine, available in both petrol and CNG options. The CNG variant generates 73.4 ps of power and 103 nm of torque. The engine is paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox for a smooth driving experience. Tata has incorporated a twin-cylinder CNG setup, preserving boot space.

Tata Punch CNG 2025 Mileage

The Tata Punch CNG boasts an impressive mileage of up to 26.99 km/kg in CNG mode, making it one of the most fuel-efficient SUVs. It's comfortable to drive in both city and highway conditions, offering a smooth driving experience similar to its petrol counterpart.

Tata Punch CNG 2025 Price and Variants

The Tata Punch CNG 2025 is available in various variants. The starting ex-showroom price is Rs 7.23 lakh, while the top model is priced at Rs 9.85 lakh. Available variants include Pure, Adventure, Accomplished, and Creative, each with unique interior and exterior designs. Opting for the CNG variant may incur an additional cost of Rs 90,000.

Tata Punch CNG 2025 Safety Features

The Tata Punch CNG 2025 has a 5-star Global NCAP safety rating, making it one of the safest micro-SUVs in India. Safety features include:

Dual Airbags

EBS with EBD

Rear Parking Sensors

Front Seat Belt Reminder

High Strength Body Structure

ISOFIX Child Seat Anchor

Leakage Detection (CNG variant)

Thermal Protection (CNG variant)

Advanced Safety Mechanism (CNG variant)

Tata Punch CNG 2025 EMI Plan

You can finance the Tata Punch CNG 2025 with a down payment of Rs 1,25,000. For the Rs 9 lakh variant, a loan of Rs 7.75 lakh at a 9.5% interest rate translates to a monthly EMI of Rs 15,500 for 5 years.