Tata Harrier.ev bookings open: 627 km range, Rs 21.49 lakh onwards
Tata Motors has launched the Harrier.ev, its first all-wheel-drive electric SUV, in India. With multiple variants, two battery options, and a range of up to 627 km, it offers a premium experience with advanced features.
Tata Harrier Bookings
Tata Motors has officially opened bookings for its much-anticipated electric SUV, the Harrier.ev. Following its recent launch in India at a starting price of Rs 21.49 lakh (ex-showroom), the Harrier.ev is poised to become a significant player in the premium EV segment.
This SUV marks a notable milestone for the brand, being the first in Tata's lineup to offer an all-wheel-drive (AWD) option. Buyers can choose from five variants: Adventure, Adventure S, Fearless Plus, Empowered, and Empowered AWD.
Tata Harrier EV
Existing Tata EV owners are eligible for a special bonus of Rs 1 lakh. The Harrier.ev comes with two battery pack options: 65 kWh and 75 kWh. Both are offered with a rear-wheel-drive (RWD) setup by default, but the 75 kWh battery also has the option of a dual-motor AWD configuration.
The RWD variants generate 238 hp and 315 Nm of torque, while the more powerful AWD version with the larger 75 kWh battery produces 313 hp and 504 Nm of torque. Tata claims the 65 kWh variants can travel up to 538 km on a single charge.
Tata Harrier EV Features
The 75 kWh RWD variant offers a maximum range of 627 km, and the AWD version, while slightly less, still provides an impressive 622 km. The interior of the Tata Harrier.ev has seen significant upgrades, offering a premium experience for passengers.
It features a redesigned dashboard paired with a fully digital 10.25-inch instrument cluster. One of the standout features is the 14.53-inch Harman-sourced infotainment system powered by Samsung’s NEO QLED technology, a first in the automotive world.
The SUV also boasts the world’s first JBL Black 10-speaker surround sound system with Dolby Atmos.
Tata Harrier EV Price
Other luxury features include power-adjustable and ventilated front seats, a driver seat with memory function, a voice-activated panoramic sunroof, sun blinds for the windows, multi-color ambient lighting, and more.
Regarding pricing, Tata has offered a wide range based on the variant and battery choice. The entry-level Adventure 65 variant is priced at Rs 21.49 lakh, and the Adventure S 65 at Rs 21.99 lakh. Moving up, the Fearless Plus 65 variant is priced at Rs 23.99 lakh. The same Fearless Plus with the 75 kWh battery is priced at Rs 24.99 lakh.
Tata Harrier Details
For buyers looking for high-spec configurations, the Empowered 75 is available at Rs 27.49 lakh, and the Empowered 75 AWD at Rs 28.99 lakh. Additionally, Tata has introduced the Harrier.ev AWD Stealth Edition, positioned as the most premium offering in the lineup, priced at Rs 30.23 lakh (ex-showroom).
With bookings now open and deliveries set to commence soon, the Harrier.ev is expected to receive a strong reception from EV enthusiasts seeking a powerful, feature-rich electric SUV with the added confidence of AWD capability.