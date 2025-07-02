Image Credit : Tata website

Tata Motors has officially opened bookings for its much-anticipated electric SUV, the Harrier.ev. Following its recent launch in India at a starting price of Rs 21.49 lakh (ex-showroom), the Harrier.ev is poised to become a significant player in the premium EV segment.

This SUV marks a notable milestone for the brand, being the first in Tata's lineup to offer an all-wheel-drive (AWD) option. Buyers can choose from five variants: Adventure, Adventure S, Fearless Plus, Empowered, and Empowered AWD.