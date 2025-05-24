Tata Motors is set to launch the all-electric Harrier EV next month. The electric SUV was recently spotted testing on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, revealing a production-ready model.

Tata Motors is all set to launch its much-awaited all-electric Harrier next month. The Mahindra XEV 9e will face off against the Tata Harrier EV, which is being marketed as the first full-sized SUV EV. Launched on June 3, 2025, the Harrier EV will be the fourth EV SUV in Tata Motors' portfolio, following the Nexon EV, Punch EV, and Curvv EV. Tata's new flagship EV was seen driving on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway prior to its debut date, providing a better look at its appearance.

In a series of photographs circulating on the internet, the Harrier EV may be seen zipping along the road without any concealment. The car looks to be a production-ready model, as proven by the images of a white SUV with silver wheels. Speaking about the outside, it appears to be comparable to the ICE Harrier, with the same profile and general structure. The look and design of the Harrier EV were shown at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, however the important characteristics are yet to be announced.

With that said, the SUV, reportedly on a speed test in public, featured a charging port near the rear-right wheel, which was also showcased at the Auto Expo. Social media users seemed satisfied with the placements.

Tata Harrier EV: What can you expect?

Although the Harrier EV's precise technical specifications are yet unknown, it is known that the electric SUV will have all-wheel drive (AWD), which is enabled by an electric motor positioned on the back axle. Additionally, a bigger battery pack than the one found in the Curvv EV is anticipated to be housed in it, with a probable torque output of 500 Nm. The Harrier EV's design features include blade-shaped DRLs, a floating roofline, vertically stacked LED fog lights incorporated into the rear bumper, a blacked-out D-pillar, and vertical LED headlamps.

Key features include a 360-degree camera, Level 2 ADAS, dual-zone temperature control, linked car technology, ventilated leather seats with power adjustment, and a panoramic sunroof. The EV also supports current features such as Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) and Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) charging.

As for pricing, the Harrier EV is projected to be priced between Rs 25 and Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom).