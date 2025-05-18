TATA.ev has launched ten MegaChargers across major highways and cities in India. These rapid charging stations, partnered with ChargeZone and Statiq, aim to boost e-mobility by offering high-speed charging and convenient amenities.

TATA.ev, the market leader in the electric category, has unveiled its first ten TATA.ev MegaChargers in India. According to the brand's press release, rapid charging stations have been deployed along major roads and metropolitan centers in collaboration with ChargeZone and Statiq to increase e-mobility.

According to the official statement, these high-capacity chargers are located in high-EV density regions, providing convenience, high speed, and complete comfort to electric car drivers. Scroll down to view the important locations of the freshly installed EV chargers.

Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway

MegaChargers, in cooperation with ChargeZone, are available at several places throughout Gujarat and Maharashtra. EV users may charge their vehicles in Vadodara's Shreenath Food Hub, Vapi's Shanti Complex, and the Hotel Xpress Inn in Ghodbunder.

It is worth noting that the Vadodaa charger allows for simultaneous charging of up to 6 cars, resulting in up to 150 km of range in under 15 minutes. The additional units along the route offer charging speeds of up to 120 kW.

Delhi-Jaipur highway

To alleviate range anxiety and improve EV connection between the National Capital Region and the Pink City, the business has installed four TATA.ev MegaChargers at strategic locations along the Delhi-Jaipur Highway. These chargers are now accessible at Gurugram's SS Plaza, Sector 47, Hotel Old Rao in Kaprivas, Asli Pappu Dhaba in Hamzapur, and Hotel Highway King in Shahpura.

Pune-Nashik highway

EV customers commuting between Pune and Nashik may now use the TATA.ev MegaCharger at Akash Misal House in Rajgurunagar. It is located in the middle of the Pune-Nashik highway.

To make things as simple as possible, a TATA.ev MegaCharger has been built in the heart of Electronic City, Bengaluru, at Monk Mansion. It was created in partnership with Statiq.

The site has been created to offer a fast charging facility for daily commuters and city dwellers. These units are equipped with 24/7 cafes, Wi-Fi, restrooms, co-working spaces, and retail outlets.