Maruti Suzuki Brezza leads the subcompact SUV segment in July with 14,065 units sold, followed by Maruti Suzuki Fronx and Tata Nexon. This report covers the top 10 best-selling SUVs, highlighting sales figures and market trends.

Best Selling SUV: SUVs are dominating the Indian car market. The demand for subcompact (3.8 to 4 meters) SUVs is consistently high among customers.

In July, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza once again topped the sales charts in this segment. Last month, Maruti Brezza gained a total of 14,065 new customers. Although there has been a 4.16% year-on-year decline in sales of this model during this period. On the other hand, the ex-showroom price of the car is between ₹8.69-14.14 lakh. Let's now take a detailed look at the sales of the 10 best-selling models in this segment last month.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx is in second place in terms of sales. A total of 12,872 units of the SUV were sold, representing a 17.82% annual increase. Tata Nexon is in third place on this sales list. During this period, Tata Nexon sold a total of 12,825 cars. However, that is a 7.75% annual decrease compared to the average statistics. Tata Punch is in fourth place on this sales list. It sold a total of 10,785 units.

Hyundai Venue is in fifth place. This SUV model sold a total of 8,054 units. Kia Sonet is in sixth place on this sales list. During this period, Kia Sonet sold a total of 7,627 SUVs, a 19.375 annual decrease. Mahindra XUV3OO is in seventh place on this sales list. Mahindra XUV3OO sold a total of 7,238 SUVs.

Hyundai Exter is in eighth place on that sales list. This car sold a total of 5,075 SUVs during this period. Skoda Kushaq is in ninth place on this sales list. This car has gained a total of 3,377 new customers. Also, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is in tenth place on this sales list. Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder sold a total of 1,687 SUVs.