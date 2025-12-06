Mahindra's electric car is now Rs 4 lakh cheaper; its features will blow your mind
Mahindra has cut the prices of its BE6 and XEV 9e long-range electric SUVs by a whopping ₹4 lakh. With a range of 656 kilometers and a 79 kWh battery pack, these cars are now attracting more customers.
Mahindra's Electric Car Now ₹4 Lakh Cheaper
What is the Car's Range?
This car has a range of 656 kilometers, and with the price drop, regular folks now have a golden opportunity to buy it. After buying this car, you can easily travel long distances.
How Big is the Battery?
The company has provided this car with a good battery backup, making long-distance travel easy. With a large 79 kWh battery pack available, you can enjoy driving this car.
Price Cut to Attract Customers
The company has attracted customers by reducing the car prices. The aim was to let customers buy an electric car at a lower price and enjoy driving it.
Company's Best-Priced Cars
These are Mahindra's best-priced electric cars, and customers are flocking to buy them. The high ground clearance and long range have increased the number of interested buyers.
