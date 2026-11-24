Royal Enfield has introduced a 10-year total warranty in the UK for new and existing owners at no extra cost, but it renews only if annual servicing is done at a dealership.

Royal Enfield has introduced a 10-year total warranty in the UK, open to both new and existing customers at no additional cost. The cover comes with one condition, in that it renews only if the annual service is carried out at a Royal Enfield dealership.

Reliability has improved steadily across the company's range in recent years, with fewer mechanical faults reported year on year. The new scheme reflects that growing confidence across its platforms.

The shift follows the arrival of the 349.3cc J-series engine in 2020, which currently powers five models. Until now, Royal Enfield's standard warranty in the UK stood at 3 years or 30,000km, so the new arrangement adds seven years and 70,000 miles.

While new and existing owners can both take part, the scheme leaves out motorcycles built on the UCE and LS411 platforms. The UCE engine powered the previous generation of the Bullet and Classic 350 and 500, while the LS411 sits under the Himalayan 411 and Scram 411. No other terms or conditions of the warranty policy have changed beyond the extended duration.

The requirement matters more in the UK than it would in India. Servicing at an official centre is standard practice here, but in the UK many experienced riders prefer to work on their own machines. The extended cover effectively rules that out, since the warranty renews only when the annual service is completed at a dealership, and not twice a year as is common in India.

Alongside the confidence the scheme signals, the Chennai-based manufacturer may also be looking to generate additional revenue for its UK dealers. Most dealerships in India earn the bulk of their profit through accessories and service, and a similar pattern is reasonable to expect there.

Indian buyers remain on the existing arrangement. The standard warranty is 3 years or 30,000km, with the option of extending by a further 2 years or 20,000km.

Manufacturers including Honda and Suzuki already offer a total warranty of 10 years on some products. It remains to be seen whether Royal Enfield follows suit in India with the 750 platform, which is expected to launch there soon.