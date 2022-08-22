Royal Enfield Hunter 350 deliveries commence in India

New Hunter 350 is powered by the same tried-and-true J-platform engine that debuted on the Royal Enfield Meteor 350. The same engine was later used in the new Classic 350 motorcycle.

Royal Enfield has begun delivering its newly launched Hunter 350 motorcycle in the Indian market. The Hunter 350, the company's most affordable offering, made its official debut in Thailand earlier this month. It competes with bikes like the TVS Ronin and the Classic 350. It is available in three variants: the Hunter 350 Retro costs Rs 1,49,900, the Metro costs Rs 1,63,900, and the top-spec Metro Rebel costs Rs 1,68,900. (all prices ex-showroom Delhi).

Customers who pre-ordered the motorcycle have begun to receive it. However, customers who booked later will have to wait a few more days to get their hands on the new Hunter 350.

The new Hunter 350 is powered by the tried-and-true J-platform engine first seen on the Royal Enfield Meteor 350. The same engine was later installed in the new-generation Classic 350 motorcycle. It continues to produce the same 20.4 PS of power and 27 Nm of peak torque in the Hunter. The engine is mated to the same 5-speed transmission as the Meteor 350 cruiser.

Despite being one of the most affordable models in the lineup, the Hunter 350 includes features like a Tripper turn-by-turn navigation system, dual-channel ABS, and a digital-analogue metre console.

Hunter has been designed to appeal to many customers, including first-time buyers. Therefore, the seat height has been reduced to 790 mm, with a ground clearance of 150.5 mm. In terms of other dimensions, the wheelbase of the Hunter 350 is 1370 mm, and the bike weighs 181 kg. It has a front 300 mm disc brake with a twin-piston floating caliper and a rear 270 mm disc brake with a single piston floating caliper.

Also Read: Royal Enfield unveils Hunter 350, to be launched on August 7; know event details, expected price here

Also Read: Watch: Woman dressed as bride rides bullet to the wedding venue; viral video

Also Read: Tiranga bike rally: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari broke 4 laws; challaned by Delhi Traffic Police