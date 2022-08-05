Royal Enfield unveils Hunter 350, to be launched on August 7; know event details, expected price here

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 rides on the same J-platform as the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 and Classic 350. The bike looks like an urban scrambler and has a teardrop-style fuel tank. The bike has a rounded turn indicator and a halogen headlamp in a neo-retro style.

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is set to be released on August 7. The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is a Royal Enfield Bullet 350 sibling that has been developing for some time. The launch of the new Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will take place in Bangkok and will be live-streamed for viewers all over the world. The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 event in Bangkok suggests that the new motorcycle will make its international debut. Although the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 specifications have not yet been released, Siddhartha Lal, the CEO of Eicher Motors, the company that manufactures Royal Enfield motorcycles, revealed the new Hunter bike in an Instagram post. "Hunter has been in development since 2016, but the development team has spent a lot of time fine-tuning the chassis to give the bike a completely different character and personality." Anyone interested in seeing the debut of the new Royal Enfield Hunter 350 in real time can do so by visiting the YouTube link.

The bike looks like an urban scrambler and has a teardrop-style fuel tank. The bike is designed in a neo-retro style, with a rounded turn indicator and halogen headlamp. It also has rounded tail lamps and turn indicators at the back. The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 in the video has a dual-tone blue and white paint scheme. The second bike in the back can be seen in silver with sea green sticker work. According to reports, the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will be available in two distinct models: retro and modern. The Hunter 350 Retro variant is the most affordable, while the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Metro variant is expected to have more features and customisation options. According to reports, the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Metro will also get a Rebel sub-variant, available in three paint schemes: Rebel Black, Rebel Blue, and Rebel Red.

According to reports, the company will also offer factory-level customisations with Rebel and Metro trims, allowing buyers to personalise the paint scheme on the Hunter Metro Dapper Grey and Hunter Rebel Red models. Also, the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will be available in Factory Black and Factory Silver colours. The Royal Enfield Hunter Metro may also have alloy wheels, a tripper navigation pod, and other features. The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is powered by the same 349cc engine found in other J-platform bikes like the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 and Royal Enfield Classic 350. The engine is mated to a 5-speed transmission and produces 20 hp and 27 Nm of torque.

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 has telescopic front forks and twin shock absorbers at the rear. Disc brakes, dual channel ABS, and tubeless tyres are also likely. The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is one of the company's most affordable motorcycles. The bike is expected to cost around Rs 1 lakh, making it more affordable than the Royal Enfield Bullet 350, which is expected to be released today (August 5).

