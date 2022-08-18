Watch: Woman dressed as bride rides bullet to the wedding venue; viral video

The wedding season is on, and social media is full of humorous and entertaining videos depicting the lifetime moment of the brides and grooms. Earlier, brides were shy on their wedding day. However, presently brides are bringing much-needed societal transformation by shattering age-old norms and stereotypes. Recently, one such clip of a bride riding a bullet, apparently just before her marriage, has emerged on social media.

Makeup artist Vaishali Chaudhary Khutail shared the video on her Instagram handle. The video shows a girl wearing a black lehenga and jewellery as a bride and riding a Royal Enfield bullet to her wedding venue. Reportedly, the bride is from Delhi.

Every bride wants to make a memorable entry to her wedding venue on her D-Day. It is a dream of every girl, but not many achieve it. However, this bride did. Vaishali rode the bullet in style, wearing a heavy wedding lehenga. In the video, she is highly confident and enjoys her ride. It is pretty surprising to witness how she managed to ride the bike in wedding attire.

After being shared online, the video accumulated over 82,516 likes. Social media users loved the bride's swag. While a few others expressed concern over the woman's safety as the wedding lehenga was all over the bike. A user wrote, "Mam, it's very cool pr ye jo dupatta haina next time se be careful ku ki maine dekha hai live chain mai fasgya tha ek ka bhut bura accident huva tha like chowk hogayi thi vo puri." Another person commented, "I can't get my eyes off you. U r looking so gorgeous n youthful in dis look." Watch the video.

