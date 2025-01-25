Royal Enfield Scram 440 Launch: Know about range, price, colors, specifications and features

Royal Enfield has launched the new Scram 440 motorcycle in India. Powered by a 443cc engine, it delivers 25.4bhp and 34Nm of torque. Available in 5 colors, explore its price and key features.

Royal Enfield Scram 440 Launched

Royal Enfield bikes have a huge fan base in India. This classic bike is very popular among the youth. If you are thinking of buying a new Royal Enfield bike, then this news is for you. Because the company has introduced a great bike for the youth. The name of this bike is Scream 440 and its price is only Rs 2.8 Lakh.

Royal Enfield Scram 440 Engine

Royal Enfield has provided a 443cc air/oil-cooled engine in its Scram 440. This engine is capable of producing 25.4bhp power and 34Nm peak torque. Its engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The company says that you can comfortably take this bike on long journeys.

Royal Enfield Scram 440 Features

It has a round headlight. It has a small cowl. Apart from this, it has a large fuel tank. The Royal Enfield Scram 440 has been introduced in five different colors. These include Force Teal, Force Gray, Force Blue, Trail Green and Trail Blue.

Royal Enfield Scram 440 Price

The Royal Enfield Scram 440 has been introduced in two variants. One is the Trail variant, which is priced at Rs 2.08 lakh. The other is the Force variant, which costs around Rs 2.15 lakh. While there isn't much difference in the price of the two bikes, the Force variant gives you some more premium features and a better look.

Royal Enfield Scram 440 Specs

The Royal Enfield Scram 440 features telescopic forks and monoshock suspension. This makes riding comfortable and enjoyable even on long journeys and bad roads. For braking, this bike has single disc brakes on both tyres.

