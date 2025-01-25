Royal Enfield Scram 440 Launch: Know about range, price, colors, specifications and features

Royal Enfield has launched the new Scram 440 motorcycle in India. Powered by a 443cc engine, it delivers 25.4bhp and 34Nm of torque. Available in 5 colors, explore its price and key features.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 25, 2025, 11:21 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 25, 2025, 11:21 AM IST

Royal Enfield Scram 440 Launched

Royal Enfield bikes have a huge fan base in India. This classic bike is very popular among the youth. If you are thinking of buying a new Royal Enfield bike, then this news is for you. Because the company has introduced a great bike for the youth. The name of this bike is Scream 440 and its price is only Rs 2.8 Lakh.

article_image2

Royal Enfield Scram 440 Engine

Royal Enfield has provided a 443cc air/oil-cooled engine in its Scram 440. This engine is capable of producing 25.4bhp power and 34Nm peak torque. Its engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The company says that you can comfortably take this bike on long journeys.

article_image3

Royal Enfield Scram 440 Features

It has a round headlight. It has a small cowl. Apart from this, it has a large fuel tank. The Royal Enfield Scram 440 has been introduced in five different colors. These include Force Teal, Force Gray, Force Blue, Trail Green and Trail Blue.

article_image4

Royal Enfield Scram 440 Price

The Royal Enfield Scram 440 has been introduced in two variants. One is the Trail variant, which is priced at Rs 2.08 lakh. The other is the Force variant, which costs around Rs 2.15 lakh. While there isn't much difference in the price of the two bikes, the Force variant gives you some more premium features and a better look.

article_image5

Royal Enfield Scram 440 Specs

The Royal Enfield Scram 440 features telescopic forks and monoshock suspension. This makes riding comfortable and enjoyable even on long journeys and bad roads. For braking, this bike has single disc brakes on both tyres.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Tata honours Bandipur Tiger reserve with special edition Harrier, Nexon and Safari at Delhi Auto Expo 2025 vkp

Tata honours Bandipur Tiger reserve with special edition Harrier, Nexon and Safari at Delhi Auto Expo 2025

Bengaluru based aviation startup unveils India's first flying taxi, 'Shunya' vkp

Bengaluru based aviation startup unveils India's first flying taxi, 'Shunya'

Auto Expo 2025: Know date, venue, how to book tickets and major cars you can expect gcw

Auto Expo 2025: Know date, venue, how to book tickets and major cars you can expect

MG M9 EV, India's first electric limousine, to debut at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 gcw

MG M9 EV, India's first electric limousine, to debut at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

Mahindra BE 6, Mahindra XEV 9E price REVEALED! Check booking date and other details gcw

Mahindra BE 6, Mahindra XEV 9E price REVEALED! Check booking date and other details

Recent Stories

Did you know 87% Indian jobseekers use AI to enhance their resumes? check what report reveals gcw

Did you know 87% Indian jobseekers use AI to enhance their resumes?

'He's no angel': Trump blames Ukraine President Zelenskyy for not negotiating to end war with Russia (WATCH) shk

'He's no angel': Trump blames Ukraine President Zelenskyy for not negotiating to end war with Russia (WATCH)

Republic Day 2025: Interesting facts, history, significance, and celebrations RBA

Republic Day 2025: Interesting facts, history, significance about R-Day

How much does a train wheel weigh? Check details on cost and production gcw

How much does a train wheel weigh? Check details on cost and production

Sky Force Box Office Report: Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya's film earns Rs 11.25 Crore on Day 01 RBA

Sky Force Box Office Report: Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya's film earns Rs 11.25 Crore on Day 01

Recent Videos

Family Uses Excavator for Fun After Historic Snowfall in Alabama | VIRAL

Family Uses Excavator for Fun After Historic Snowfall in Alabama | VIRAL

Video Icon
Shahid Kapoor Promotes Deva at JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu; Watch

Shahid Kapoor Promotes Deva at JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu; Watch

Video Icon
Bigg Boss Kannada 11 Contestants Get Heartwarming Surprise, Meet Fans Ahead of Finale!

Bigg Boss Kannada 11 Contestants Get Heartwarming Surprise, Meet Fans Ahead of Finale!

Video Icon
Mahakumbh Sensation MONALISA's Incredible Journey: Necklace Seller to Film Star!

Mahakumbh Sensation MONALISA's Incredible Journey: Necklace Seller to Film Star!

Video Icon
Wild Elephant Rescued from Well in Malappuram | VIRAL

Wild Elephant Rescued from Well in Malappuram | VIRAL

Video Icon