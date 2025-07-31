Oben Electric will launch the next-generation Rorr EZ electric motorcycle on August 5, 2025. Building on the success of the original model, the new Rorr EZ boasts enhanced technology, performance upgrades, and improved ergonomics.

Oben Electric, the Bengaluru-based electric motorcycle startup, is gearing up to launch the next-generation Rorr EZ on August 5, 2025. The revolutionary Rorr EZ is set to revolutionise urban electric commuting with its rider-focused features, performance, and practicality.

Since its November 2024 launch, the Rorr EZ has already established a position for itself in the electric motorcycle industry. City riders have taken to the bike because of its aggressive appearance, stress-free handling in traffic-heavy situations, and clutch-free, gearless ease. With improved technology, daring updates, and improved ergonomics, the next-generation model seeks to capitalise on this success while adhering to its commuter-first DNA.

The Rorr EZ is powered by Oben's patented LFP battery technology, which is noted for its exceptional temperature resistance (50% greater than traditional chemistries) and double the longevity. This guarantees increased safety and long-term reliability in a variety of Indian road conditions. The motorbike has an IDC range of up to 175km, enables quick charging up to 80% in as little as 45 minutes, and has a peak speed of 95kmph, making it an appealing solution for regular city riders who need performance without sacrifice.

Oben Electric underlines that the new Rorr EZ is more than simply an improvement; it is a statement of the company's dedication to innovation in the rapidly developing EV market. The vehicle combines cutting-edge performance with practical use, with quick acceleration, class-leading torque, and a design tailored for urban agility.

With this robust foundation, the next-gen Rorr EZ enters a more evolved space, retaining its commuter-first appeal while introducing bold upgrades for riders seeking more from their daily electric ride. It underscores Oben Electric’s commitment to leading innovation in a segment that is rapidly redefining urban mobility.

Bookings for the next-generation Rorr EZ will commence on launch day (August 5), with delivery commencing on August 15, 2025, in major cities throughout India.