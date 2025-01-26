Oben Rorr EZ electric bike: Advanced features, 175km range at Just Rs 89,999

The Oben Rorr EZ electric bike boasts innovative LFP battery technology, a 175km range, and a top speed of 95km/h. It offers three drive modes, modern features, and a competitive price of Rs 89,999.

Oben Rorr EZ Electric Bike

The Oben Rorr EZ stands out with its LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) battery technology, offering 50% better thermal resistance and double the lifespan of traditional batteries. Available in three battery capacities (2.6 kWh, 3.4 kWh, and 4.4 kWh), the Rorr EZ provides flexibility in range and power.

Oben Rorr EZ Performance

The top variant offers an impressive 175km range (IDC) on a single charge. The Rorr EZ reaches a top speed of 95km/h and accelerates from 0 to 40km/h in just 3.3 seconds. Its 52 Nm torque makes it efficient in stop-and-go traffic. Fast charging allows for 80% charge in 45 minutes.

Oben Electric Design

Ensuring comfort, the bike features a classic-style headlamp, telescopic forks in the front suspension, and a mono-shock suspension at the rear, giving it a sleek look. Available in Electro Amber, Surge Cyan, Lumina Green, and Photon White.

Rorr EZ Drive Modes

The Oben Rorr EZ offers three drive modes: Eco, City, and Havoc. Eco mode maximizes battery life, while Havoc unleashes full performance. A color LED display provides key information. Safety is prioritized with features like geofencing, UBA, anti-theft, and DAS.

Electric Two-Wheeler Availability

Priced at Rs 89,999, the Rorr EZ offers EMIs starting at Rs 2,200 per month. The Oben Care plan includes warranties up to 5 years or 75,000 km. Oben Electric plans to establish 60 new showrooms across India.

