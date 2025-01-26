Oben Rorr EZ electric bike: Advanced features, 175km range at Just Rs 89,999

The Oben Rorr EZ electric bike boasts innovative LFP battery technology, a 175km range, and a top speed of 95km/h. It offers three drive modes, modern features, and a competitive price of Rs 89,999.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Jan 26, 2025, 10:20 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 26, 2025, 10:20 AM IST

Oben Rorr EZ Electric Bike

The Oben Rorr EZ stands out with its LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) battery technology, offering 50% better thermal resistance and double the lifespan of traditional batteries. Available in three battery capacities (2.6 kWh, 3.4 kWh, and 4.4 kWh), the Rorr EZ provides flexibility in range and power.

article_image2

Oben Rorr EZ Performance

The top variant offers an impressive 175km range (IDC) on a single charge. The Rorr EZ reaches a top speed of 95km/h and accelerates from 0 to 40km/h in just 3.3 seconds. Its 52 Nm torque makes it efficient in stop-and-go traffic. Fast charging allows for 80% charge in 45 minutes.

article_image3

Oben Electric Design

Ensuring comfort, the bike features a classic-style headlamp, telescopic forks in the front suspension, and a mono-shock suspension at the rear, giving it a sleek look. Available in Electro Amber, Surge Cyan, Lumina Green, and Photon White.

article_image4

Rorr EZ Drive Modes

The Oben Rorr EZ offers three drive modes: Eco, City, and Havoc. Eco mode maximizes battery life, while Havoc unleashes full performance. A color LED display provides key information. Safety is prioritized with features like geofencing, UBA, anti-theft, and DAS.

article_image5

Electric Two-Wheeler Availability

Priced at Rs 89,999, the Rorr EZ offers EMIs starting at Rs 2,200 per month. The Oben Care plan includes warranties up to 5 years or 75,000 km. Oben Electric plans to establish 60 new showrooms across India.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Tata honours Bandipur Tiger reserve with special edition Harrier, Nexon and Safari at Delhi Auto Expo 2025 vkp

Tata honours Bandipur Tiger reserve with special edition Harrier, Nexon and Safari at Delhi Auto Expo 2025

Bengaluru based aviation startup unveils India's first flying taxi, 'Shunya' vkp

Bengaluru based aviation startup unveils India's first flying taxi, 'Shunya'

Auto Expo 2025: Know date, venue, how to book tickets and major cars you can expect gcw

Auto Expo 2025: Know date, venue, how to book tickets and major cars you can expect

MG M9 EV, India's first electric limousine, to debut at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 gcw

MG M9 EV, India's first electric limousine, to debut at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

Mahindra BE 6, Mahindra XEV 9E price REVEALED! Check booking date and other details gcw

Mahindra BE 6, Mahindra XEV 9E price REVEALED! Check booking date and other details

Recent Stories

SSMB29: Want to know Priyanka Chopra's FEE? Actress charged THIS whopping amount for Rajamouli's film NTI

SSMB29: Want to know Priyanka Chopra's FEE? Actress charged THIS whopping amount for Rajamouli's film

Sky Force to Game Changer: Top 5 highest grossing Hindi films of 2025 ATG

Sky Force to Game Changer: Top 5 highest grossing Hindi films of 2025

West Bengal Budget 2025: DA Hike and Lakshmi Bhandar boost expected AJR

West Bengal Budget 2025: DA Hike and Lakshmi Bhandar boost expected

The Delhi Files Teaser OUT: Mithun Chakraborty's fierce first look as a patriotic hero stuns fans NTI

The Delhi Files Teaser OUT: Mithun Chakraborty's fierce first look as a patriotic hero stuns fans

IND vs ENG: Is captaincy pressure affecting Suryakumar Yadavs form? HRD

IND vs ENG: Is captaincy pressure affecting Suryakumar Yadav's form?

Recent Videos

Trump's HEATED EXCHANGE with LA Mayor Over California Wildfire Recovery Efforts | WATCH

Trump's HEATED EXCHANGE with LA Mayor Over California Wildfire Recovery Efforts | WATCH

Video Icon
Bigg Boss Kannada 11: What Dhanraj Achar Said After Emotional EVICTION

Bigg Boss Kannada 11: What Dhanraj Achar Said After Emotional EVICTION

Video Icon
Stunning Footage of Massive Border 2 Fire Near San Diego: Over 6,200 Acres Burned!

Stunning Footage of Massive Border 2 Fire Near San Diego: Over 6,200 Acres Burned!

Video Icon
India, Indonesia Strengthen Defense and Maritime Security Ties | Republic Day 2025

India, Indonesia Strengthen Defense and Maritime Security Ties | Republic Day 2025

Video Icon
Watch | Vande Bharat Train's 1st Trial Run On World's Highest Rail Bridge In Jammu and Kashmir

Watch | Vande Bharat Train's 1st Trial Run On World's Highest Rail Bridge In Jammu and Kashmir

Video Icon