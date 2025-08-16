Nissan's Magnite enjoys strong sales, but the X-Trail SUV faces challenges, with zero units sold in recent months. The high price and limited dealer network contribute to its struggles, raising questions about its future in the Indian market.

Nissan Magnite Sales Strong, X-Trail Struggles

Nissan's journey in the Indian market continues to be a rollercoaster. While the Magnite shines, other models, including the expensive X-Trail, haven't found buyers. In June and July, not a single unit of this premium car was sold. Available in only one variant, the X-Trail has an ex-showroom price of ₹49.92 lakh. This 7-seater SUV boasts features like 7 airbags and several other safety features.

Nissan X-Trail Aims to Rival Fortuner

Nissan introduced the D1-segment SUV X-Trail to offer Indian customers a premium experience. It features a modern look, hybrid technology (in the international version), various driving modes, 4WD options, a premium interior, and modern features. It competes with rivals like the Toyota Fortuner, MG Hector Plus, and Hyundai Tucson.

However, sales haven't met expectations. Nissan's lack of new model launches in recent years has impacted its brand image. A limited dealer network is also a factor, as Nissan's sales and service network across the country is limited. The high price is another factor. The X-Trail is a premium SUV, and its price point steers potential customers towards options like the Maruti Grand Vitara or Tata Harrier.

Nissan Focuses on New Models

The poor sales of the X-Trail are impacting Nissan's brand. There's a possibility that the X-Trail might be discontinued in India. Nissan recently announced the launch of four new SUVs in India, including a Hyundai Creta competitor, an electric car, and a premium SUV. Therefore, it wouldn't be surprising if the X-Trail is discontinued in India.