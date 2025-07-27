Nissan Magnite Achieves 5-Star Global NCAP Safety Rating
The Nissan Magnite, one of India's most affordable SUVs, has received a 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP. This achievement highlights the vehicle's robust safety features and build quality, offering exceptional protection.
Tata and Mahindra have earned praise for their 5-star safety ratings in India. Now, Nissan is also offering stiff competition with a 5-star safety rating at a lower price point. The Nissan Magnite has achieved the highest 5-star safety rating.
The Magnite, one of the most affordable SUVs in India, offers top-notch safety. The starting price for the Nissan Magnite is ₹6.14 lakh (ex-showroom).
The Nissan Magnite is manufactured in Chennai and exported to over 65 countries. Both right-hand and left-hand drive models are available. The new Nissan Magnite (right-hand drive), currently sold in India and South Africa, has been tested by GNCAP, receiving a perfect 5-star rating for adult safety and a 3-star rating for child safety. Overall, it earned a 5-star safety rating for passenger safety.
The new Nissan Magnite underwent rigorous assessment for adult occupant protection, child occupant safety, and safety assist features, demonstrating exceptional performance in all areas. Its build quality, advanced safety features, and impressive design providing safety for drivers and passengers have all been praised.
Launched in October 2024, the new Nissan Magnite boasts over 40 standard safety features, including 6 airbags, a robust body structure with 67% High Tensile Strength Steel (>440MPa), ABS + EBD, ESC, TC, HSA, Brake Assist, and TPMS.
Global NCAP's crash tests evaluate the protection offered by the front and side sections of all models. ESC testing is also conducted. For vehicles achieving the highest star ratings, pedestrian protection and side pole impact protection assessments are essential.
Saurabh Vats, Managing Director of Nissan Motor India, expressed his delight at the 5-star safety rating for the new Nissan Magnite made in India. He emphasized safety as a top priority, showcasing their commitment to providing safe, reliable, and technologically advanced vehicles to customers. He highlighted the global reach of the new Nissan Magnite, aligning with their 'One Car, One World' strategy.
The new Nissan Magnite offers comprehensive safety features, including multiple airbags, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD), Vehicle Dynamic Control, and other safety features for optimal protection. It notably includes 40+ standard safety features like Electronic Stability Control, Traction Control System, and Hydraulic Brake Assist.