Image Credit : Twitter

Tata and Mahindra have earned praise for their 5-star safety ratings in India. Now, Nissan is also offering stiff competition with a 5-star safety rating at a lower price point. The Nissan Magnite has achieved the highest 5-star safety rating.

The Magnite, one of the most affordable SUVs in India, offers top-notch safety. The starting price for the Nissan Magnite is ₹6.14 lakh (ex-showroom).