    New Ola Electric S1 with 91 km range launched, price starts at Rs 99,999

    The new Ola S1, being the entry-level variant, has been introduced with a 2kWh battery pack that returns a range of 91 km on a single charge. The battery charging time will be 4 hours through the home charger due to the smaller battery pack.

    New Ola Electric S1 with 91 km range launched price starts at Rs 99999 gcw
    First Published Feb 9, 2023

    In the Indian market, Ola Electric has introduced a new version of the S1 electric scooter. The new entry-level S1 is priced in the nation at Rs 99,999 and comes with a 2kWh battery capacity. The same 8.5 kW motor is inside, offering a 91 km range on a single charge. The highest speed of the new Ola S1 electric scooter is 90 kmph. Due to the reduced battery pack, the battery charging time using the home charger will be 4 hours.

    All 11 colour palettes—Gerua, Matt Black, Coral Glam, Millennial Pink, Porcelain White, Midnight Blue, Jet Black, Marshmellow, Anthracite Grey, Liquid Silver, and Neo Mint—will be offered on the new S1 model as well. 

    Also Read | 2023 Range Rover Velar facelift unveiled with bigger battery and many improvements

    With a kerb weight of 115 kg, the scooter is the lightest in the S1 lineup when compared to the S1 Pro and S1 3kWh. The new variant's buying window started right away, and deliveries are scheduled to start in March 2023. Ola Electric achieved its best-ever monthly performance last month and reached the 25,000 unit sales milestone.

    Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder and CEO, Ola, said, "With the dominance of Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro in the premium scooter segment, India is already one of the biggest EV markets in the world. More consumers will be persuaded to switch to electric vehicles permanently as a result of the S1 Air's expansion into three additional versions at various price points and the successful S1 portfolio's development."

    Also Read | Suzuki to use cow dung for producing biogas to power CNG cars

