Renault India has unveiled a fresh design concept for the upcoming third-generation Duster, expected to launch later this year. The new Duster will compete in the mid-size SUV segment.

A fresh design concept that gives a preview of the probably future Duster has been shown by Renault India. The third-generation Duster, which is anticipated to arrive in India later this year, is previewed by this concept vehicle. In order to serve both Indian and foreign markets, the business recently established a design center in Chennai.

In addition to the Duster, Renault has big ambitions to introduce five new cars over the next two years, one of which will be an electric car for the Indian and international markets. It is anticipated that the next Duster would be available in both 5-seater and 7-seater configurations. Alongside the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, Honda Elevate, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, and Tata Curvv, the 2017 Duster will fight in the congested mid-size SUV market.

based on the CMF-B modular platform, which Nissan, Dacia, and Renault all use. The exterior has a strong lower bumper, vertically stacked air vents, a chrome-accented grille, and slim Y-shaped LED DRLs. With its squared wheel arches, huge alloy wheels, roof rails, and a slanted rear quarter window, the SUV maintains its tough appearance. However, the rear design adds a contemporary touch with cutting Y-shaped LED tail lights.

Duster in international market

Features like a 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and two digital displays, including a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, are standard on the worldwide market. The cockpit has a 360-degree camera, Type-C charging connections, power-adjustable front seats, rear AC vents, Arkamys 3D six-speaker stereo, and temperature management with revised AC vents.

Regarding powertrain, Renault will launch the Duster with a petrol engine first, with CNG probably coming next. A diesel alternative is quite improbable, though. A 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine with a 48V mild hybrid system, a 1.6-liter strong hybrid petrol engine with two electric motors, and a 1.0-liter petrol-LPG unit are the three choices available for the Duster in the global market. A 4x4 drivetrain is an optional feature for the 1.6- and 1.2-liter engines, while front-wheel drive is available for the 1-liter engine.

The Duster is equipped with Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), electronic stability control (ESC), and six airbags for further safety. The international model comes with features including lane keep assist, automated emergency braking, and traffic sign recognition with over-speed alerts.

The forthcoming Renault Duster intends to make a significant return to the Indian SUV market with its aggressive new design, improved amenities, and variety of powertrain options.