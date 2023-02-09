Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    2023 Range Rover Velar facelift unveiled with bigger battery and many improvements

    The 2023 Range Rover facelift comes with significant cosmetic updates at the outside while new features have been added in the cabin, followed by a bigger battery. Here's everything you need to know.

    2023 Range Rover Velar facelift unveiled with bigger battery and many improvements Know details here gcw
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Feb 9, 2023, 3:24 PM IST

    A facelifted Range Rover Velar with several internal and cosmetic improvements has been presented. The latest changes have enhanced the luxury SUV's aesthetic appeal while preserving its own style and design language from the previous model.

    The Velar facelift is a mid-life improvement rather than an entirely new vehicle. Range Rover has redesigned the Velar to better compete with high-end luxury SUVs like the Jaguar F-Pace, Audi Q7, Mercedes-Benz GLE coupe, Porsche Macan, BMW X6 and others. The Velar has undergone minor visual changes while undergoing considerable interior upgrades.

    The redesigned all-black front grille and angular headlights that surround it now have LED daytime running lights (DRLs) built into them as part of the cosmetic alterations made to the 2019 Range Rover Velar. The bumper has been redesigned.

    The inside of the SUV has undergone a lot of changes. The Range Rover Velar is fitted with the most recent JLR Pivi Pro infotainment system, which has a stylish 11.4-inch large unit with a floating curved glass display. 80 percent of the capabilities are now accessible to users with only two home screen taps, according to Land Rover.

    The powertrain remains same, with the exception of the bigger battery pack found in the P400e Plug-in Hybrid variant. The Range Rover Velar can now go up to 64 km entirely on electric power thanks to an increase in battery size from 13.6 kWh to 19.2 kWh, which is an increase of around 11 km in its range. The P400e still combines a 300 horsepower, 2.0L 4-cylinder gasoline engine with a 143 horsepower electric motor to provide a combined 404 bhp and 640 Nm.

    The starting price of the new Range Rover Velar is GBP 54,045 (about Rs 54.47 lakh), and the top-spec P400 Autobiography is GBP 79,825 (roughly Rs 80.50 lakh). Prices for the Velar P400e start at £64,745 (roughly Rs 65.26 lakh). Given the additional import taxes, the costs for the India-spec Velar may be higher.

    Last Updated Feb 9, 2023, 3:24 PM IST
