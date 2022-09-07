MG Motor teases interior of Hector SUV ahead of its launch; know details

The interior design of the Next-Gen Hector, dubbed 'A Symphony of Luxury' by MG Motor India, has now been officially revealed. This new design will include cinematic and immersive elements, handcrafted textures, soft-touch tactile, and on-demand ambience .

MG Motor India officially revealed the interior design of the upcoming next-generation MG Hector on Wednesday, September 7. The next-generation MG Hector will be released later this year, around the holiday season. MG has officially revealed details about Hector before any information gets leaked. This is an intriguing practice that MG has adopted in India.

MG Motor India had previously revealed Hector's infotainment system and front grill. According to reports, it will get a new 14-inch portrait-oriented infotainment system; the current generation Hector has a 10.4-inch infotainment system. Hector's new infotainment system will also be the largest in its class.

MG Motor India has also revealed the front grille design of the upcoming Hector. The front will have an 'Argyle Inspires Diamond Mesh Grille.' It is expected that the MG Hector will retain the same powertrain options, namely the 1.5 L turbo petrol engine with 141 bhp and 250 nm of torque and the 2.0 L turbo diesel engine with 168 bhp and 350 nm of torque.

MG Motor India has now officially revealed the interior design of the Next-Gen Hector, dubbed 'A Symphony of Luxury' by the company. This new design will include cinematic and immersive elements, handcrafted textures, soft-touch tactile, and versatile ambience on demand.

The interior will be designed in a dual-tone Oak White & Black colour scheme with a brushed metal finish. The new cockpit-inspired console is encased in leather. The new instrument cluster and door panels are complemented by horizontal lines that give the cabin a wider feel. The AC vents now have chrome-finished trims, which adds to the cabin appeal of the next-generation Hector.

The cabin's main attraction is the 14-inch HD Portrait Infotainment System with Next-Gen i-SMART technology. The infotainment system in the Next-Gen Hector will also support wireless Android Auto and Apple Car Play. The fully digital 7-inch instrument cluster will be configurable to provide a wide field of vision and immersive virtual display.

