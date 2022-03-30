Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mahindra enters NFT market with 4 Thar SUV, auction to continue till March 31

    The auction of M&M's NFT tokens began at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 29, and will run through March 31. The minimum bid is one lakh rupees. The winning bids' revenues will be donated to 'Project Nanhi Kali,' which will fund the education of impoverished girls across the country.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Mar 30, 2022, 7:06 PM IST

    Mahindra & Mahindra, the automotive giant, is the most recent entrance into the non-fungible token (NFT) ecosystem. Mahindra & Mahindra, India's first automotive OEM to enter the NFT arena, delivered its first batch of tokens based on the Thar SUV.

    In addition, the auction winners will get the opportunity to experience the Thar at one of Mahindra's off-roading circuits.

    Also Read | Mahindra to raise $2.2 mn, weighing funding options for its EV supercar unit: Report

    The automaker has introduced four Thar-based NFTs known as the MetaThar line. Each NFT has a different theme that displays the Mahindra Thar on various terrains. Standing Tall, Born of the Earth, Taking Flight, and Exploring the Impossible are the four NFTs. People who win the NFTs can either show or sell the NFTs using their Crypto Wallet ID on any third-party marketplace.

    Mahindra & Mahindra's NFT announcement comes on the heels of MG Motor India's launch of unique NFTs. They will also utilise the proceeds from the auction to fund the education of girls via their MG Sewa programme.

    Also Read | Mahindra collaborates with Hero Electric to manufacture electric two-wheelers

    Last Updated Mar 30, 2022, 7:07 PM IST
