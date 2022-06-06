MG Motors enters metaverse with MGverse; offers virtual experience zone, NFT store

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The brand hopes to do this by bringing consumers, partners, and workers together to work, play, interact, collaborate, co-create, socialise, and shop. "It will enable users to transcend the constraints of screens and the barriers of distance into a future where everyone may be present together to create new possibilities and experiences," the company said.

    New Delhi, First Published Jun 6, 2022, 4:55 PM IST

    MG Motor has unveiled their proposal for the MGverse, a Metaverse platform. It will give its consumers and stakeholders with an engaging experience across numerous platforms.
    MGverse will function as a universe that integrates several virtual worlds onto a single platform.

    The platform will be available on mobile devices as well as other web browsers, and MG plans to make comparable experiences available for VR (Virtual Reality) headsets, providing for a more engaging and realistic experience at home and at dealerships. The platform will be launched in stages, with the first part taking place over the next holiday season.

    Also Read | Meta brings 3D virtual avatars for profile photos, stickers on Facebook Messengers, Instagram

    To develop unique consumer experiences, the corporation has also created digital solutions (such as MG Expert, MG ePay, NFTs, and Car as a Platform). 

    The Explore & Creator's Center will let users to customise, decorate, and create their favourite MG car in the Metaverse. Customers will also be able to take virtual test drives in their preferred towns and streets. Customers will be able to reserve their MG automobiles from the comfort of their own homes, thanks to MGverse.

    In NFT gallery, users will be able to see MG's greatest collections on display as well as interact and co-create, list, and transact NFTs on the platform. Furthermore, it will let people and producers to develop their own NFT and generate money.

    Also Read | Meta planning to launch four high-end VR headsets by 2024: Report

    The customer will be able to learn about MG's rich racing heritage. One may race in a sportier MG on their favourite racetrack or enjoy other games. As a result, the user may enjoy a wide range of games on MGverse. With MG Knowledge Base, it will allow staff and partners to upskill and attend virtual training courses, conferences, and meetings, among other things.

