    MG Motor India to begin exporting Hector to Nepal from Gujarat with aim to expand to South Asian countries

    According to MG Motor India, this is the first stage in the company's aim to sell automobiles to other South Asian nations from India. The Hector SUV's sales and servicing activities will be handled by Paramount Motors Pvt. Ltd., MG's Nepal-based dealer partner.

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 11, 2021, 1:40 PM IST
    MG Motor India has announced that it will begin exporting to Nepal from its Halol, Gujarat, manufacturing site. The MG Hector SUV, the company's best-selling model, has been the brand's first product to be exported from India to Nepal. According to MG Motor India, this is the first stage in the company's aim to sell automobiles to other South Asian nations from India. The Hector SUV's sales and servicing activities will be handled by Paramount Motors Pvt. Ltd., MG's Nepal-based dealer partner.

    Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India, commented on the start of exports, saying that MG Motor India is continually improving its operations, increasing its market reach, stakeholder base, and bringing new customers and partners to the MG family. He stated that the MG is planning to expand its reach throughout additional South Asian nations moving forward, beginning with Nepal. Hector, he said, has been essential in showcasing our capabilities in a dynamic and competitive vehicle industry like the Indian automotive market.

    Also Read | MG Motor hikes prices of its SUV models including Hector, Hector Plus, Gloster; Details inside

    The Hector includes iSmart connected car technology and other luxury amenities that make it a tempting combination. The MG Hector was initially introduced in India in May 2019, and the business has sold over 72,500 units of SUV in the nation over the previous two years. The Hector was also one of the first completely connected vehicles to be introduced in India, and it is equipped with the company's iSmart technology. The system includes a variety of connected car capabilities such as vehicle tracking, geo-fencing, emergency alerts, and much more and over-the-air (OTA) upgrades. LED headlights, LED DRLs, LED taillights, alloy wheels, automated climate control, panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, and more amenities are also available.

    The same engine options will be available for the MG Hector marketed in Nepal. The SUV is equipped with a 141 horsepower, 1.5-litre petrol engine with a 6-speed manual, 7-speed DCT, and CVT automated transmission in India. In addition, the SUV is available with a 168 horsepower, 2.0-litre diesel engine with a 6-speed manual transmission as standard.

    Last Updated Dec 11, 2021, 1:40 PM IST
