MG Comet EV India debut on April 19; Here's what we know so far

MG Motor will unveil the upcoming Comet EV in India on April 19, 2023. The Comet EV will be the smallest vehicle in the brand's India portfolio, and it will also be the smallest all-electric passenger vehicle to go on sale in our market. Here's everything we know so far.

The cost of the EV, however, has not yet been disclosed by the company. However, according to the rumor, it would be offered for between Rs. 10 and Rs. 15 lakh. The Indian Comet EV is a rebadged version of the Wuling Air EV, which has already have seen in the international market.

The Comet EV is the only vehicle of its class to have a three-door hatchback body layout. A four-seat EV with a 2,010mm wheelbase will also be available to customers, allowing the driver to operate it effortlessly on unpaved roads.

According to the company's official information, some of the amenities that are being supplied in the EV include a twin-screen design, connected vehicle capabilities, a multifunctional steering wheel with car connections technology, dual climate control, and power windows. The recent release from MG confirmed a twin-screen layout, connected car features, and an iPod-inspired steering wheel, among others.

It may be powered by a battery with a 20kWh or so capacity in terms of battery and range. In order to keep the Comet EV's pricing as low as feasible, MG wants to localise it by more than 60% during assembly in India. Price estimates for the Comet EV, which MG will be attempting to pitch as a high-end urban electric runabout, are estimated to fall between Rs 10 and Rs 12 lakh, ex-showroom.



