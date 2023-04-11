Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MG Comet EV India debut on April 19; Here's what we know so far

    MG Motor will unveil the upcoming Comet EV in India on April 19, 2023. The Comet EV will be the smallest vehicle in the brand's India portfolio, and it will also be the smallest all-electric passenger vehicle to go on sale in our market. Here's everything we know so far.

    MG Comet EV India debut on April 19 Here is what we know so far gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 11, 2023, 12:18 PM IST

    One of the leading car manufacturers Morris Garages (MG) is all set to unveil its much-awaited EV named Comet in the Indian market on April 19, this year. The car is regarded as one of the company's smallest electric four-wheelers.

    The cost of the EV, however, has not yet been disclosed by the company. However, according to the rumor, it would be offered for between Rs. 10 and Rs. 15 lakh. The Indian Comet EV is a rebadged version of the Wuling Air EV, which has already have seen in the international market. 

    Also Read | Tata Motors teases upcoming Nexon Facelift ahead of official debut | Watch

    The Comet EV is the only vehicle of its class to have a three-door hatchback body layout.  A four-seat EV with a 2,010mm wheelbase will also be available to customers, allowing the driver to operate it effortlessly on unpaved roads.

    Also Read | 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid makes global debut; Know all about it

    According to the company's official information, some of the amenities that are being supplied in the EV include a twin-screen design, connected vehicle capabilities, a multifunctional steering wheel with car connections technology, dual climate control, and power windows. The recent release from MG confirmed a twin-screen layout, connected car features, and an iPod-inspired steering wheel, among others. 

    It may be powered by a battery with a 20kWh or so capacity in terms of battery and range.  In order to keep the Comet EV's pricing as low as feasible, MG wants to localise it by more than 60% during assembly in India. Price estimates for the Comet EV, which MG will be attempting to pitch as a high-end urban electric runabout, are estimated to fall between Rs 10 and Rs 12 lakh, ex-showroom. 
     

    Also Read | New Mercedes-Benz E-Class confirmed for global debut on April 25 with impressive upgrades

    Last Updated Apr 11, 2023, 12:18 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tata Motors teases upcoming Nexon Facelift ahead of official debut watch gcw

    Tata Motors teases upcoming Nexon Facelift ahead of official debut | Watch

    2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid makes global debut from specs to interiors Know all about it gcw

    2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid makes global debut; Know all about it

    Car number plate P 7 is the world s most expensive number plate Here is how much it was sold for gcw

    Car number plate 'P 7' is the world's most expensive number plate; Here's how much it was sold for

    New Mercedes Benz E Class confirmed for global debut on April 25 with impressive upgrades gcw

    New Mercedes-Benz E-Class confirmed for global debut on April 25 with impressive upgrades

    Harley Davidson first made in India bike coming soon first look leaked online gcw

    Harley Davidson’s first made-in-India bike coming soon; first look leaked

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2023, RCB vs LSG: Faf du Plessis fined INR 12 lakh for maintaining slow over-rate, Avesh Khan rebuked for throwing helmet-ayh

    IPL 2023: Faf du Plessis fined 12 lakh for maintaining slow over-rate, Avesh Khan rebuked for throwing helmet

    IPL 2023, Royal Challengers Bangalore-Lucknow Super Giants: Nicholas Pooran hails Mark Wood brilliance for making 213 a comfortable chase for LSG vs RCB-ayh

    IPL 2023: Nicholas Pooran hails Mark Wood's brilliance for making 213 a comfortable chase for LSG vs RCB

    watch Russia most active volcano erupts sends ash plume 10 kms high gcw

    Watch: Russia's most active volcano erupts, sends ash plume 10 kms high

    Saudi Arabia declares 4-day Eid Al-Fitr holiday for private sector anr

    Saudi Arabia declares 4-day Eid Al-Fitr holiday for private sector

    Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey's family believes she was murdered, demands CBI probe- report RBA

    Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey's family believes she was murdered, demands CBI probe- report

    Recent Videos

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon