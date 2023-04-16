Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 to make global debut on April 17; Check out all details here

    Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 launch: Those who are interested in witnessing the grand unveil by the brand can visit the company's official website or official youtube channel at 2.00 p.m Central European Summer Time (CEST) on April 17.
     

    Mercedes Maybach EQS 680 to make global debut on April 17 Check out all details here gcw
    First Published Apr 16, 2023, 5:44 PM IST

    The wait is nearly over as the Maybach EQS 680 SUV, which was first shown as a concept in 2021, is about to be on sale from the premium automaker Mercedes. According to the brand's official information, the premium SUV will have its wrap removed on April 17 at Auto Shanghai in China. Those who are interested in witnessing the grand unveil by the brand can visit the company’s official website or official youtube channel at 2.00 p.m Central European Summer Time (CEST) tomorrow.

    Mercedes-Benz has begun a countdown for the same on its official website. Before the Maybach EQS 680 was on sale, the manufacturer provided some images and gave away only a few critical details about its four-wheeler designs and features.

    Like the Maybach S-Class and GLS, the Maybach EQS 680 SUV is anticipated to have a bottom bumper. Additionally, the SUV will have substantial front chrome grilles and a shining company emblem on the hood. Mercedes will also add cushions, luxurious seats with top-notch leather on the sides, and other extras to make it as comfortable as possible.

    The corporation hasn't yet provided any information regarding the vehicle's specifications. However, it is anticipated that the Maybach EQS would have an all-wheel-drive dual-motor arrangement similar to the EQS 580 SUV, which has a maximum power of 536 horsepower and 858 Nm of torque. Its 107.8 kWH battery is anticipated to give it a 671 km range.

    It will also have ten to twelve airbags, all passive electronic features like traction control, hill hold assist, stability control, ABS, EBD, BBA, torque vectoring, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features like blind spot warning, lane assist, cross traffic assist, collision warning, parking assist, 360-degree camera, parking sensors, and other features.

    Last Updated Apr 16, 2023, 5:44 PM IST
