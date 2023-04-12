Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance launched in India at Rs 3.30 crore, Lewis Hamilton to give keys

    Mercedes-Benz has launched its fastest ever production car inspired by Formula 1 in India. The new Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance will now be available at Rs 3.30 crore (ex-showroom).

    Mercedes AMG GT 63 S E Performance launched in India at Rs 3 30 crore F1 star Lewis Hamilton to give keys gcw
    First Published Apr 12, 2023, 3:41 PM IST

    Mercedes-AMG has introduced its flagship model, the GT 63 S E Performance, in India, with a starting price of Rs. 3.30 crore. The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance is a four-door coupe and the company's first plug-in hybrid vehicle. It is also the most powerful production vehicle for the brand.

    Furthermore, Mercedes-AMG has announced that every GT 63 S E Performance buyer will have the honour of getting their vehicle keys from seven-time Formula One champion, Lewis Hamilton, providing clients with an unparalleled experience.

    The AMG GT 63 S E Performance has some subtle external design improvements over the normal model. A redesigned front bumper inspired by the two-door AMG GT, distinctive exhaust outlets, and neatly carved 20-inch or 21-inch alloy wheels are among the features. The car also has a charging port access flap on the back bumper. Aside from these changes, the conventional GT 63 S 4-door coupe and the plug-in hybrid 4-door coupe have the same look.

    Furthermore, the AMG GT 63 S E Performance features slight interior improvements. The elegant sedan, like previous Mercedes plug-in hybrid vehicles, provides drivers with hybrid-specific statistics such as real-time power consumption information, an EV range indication, and an electric motor power gauge via the MBUX infotainment system.

    Drivers may also customise the sound experience inside the cabin by pressing the 'balanced' or 'strong' buttons on the steering wheel or the central console. The vehicle has seven separate drive modes and four degrees of regenerative braking, enabling for one-pedal driving under certain circumstances.

    The AMG GT 63 S E Performance includes advanced safety systems like as adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and automated emergency braking. The car also has a 360-degree video system that gives a thorough bird's-eye view of the surrounding environment, making parking and manoeuvring in tight areas a breeze.
     

