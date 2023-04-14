Tata Motors to hike prices of Nexon, Safari, Harrier and other cars from May 1

Auto major Tata Motors on April 14 announced that it is raising the prices of its passenger vehicles (PVs) from May 1. The marginal price hike will be the weighted average of around 0.6 percent, depending on the variant and model, the company said.

Tata Motors SUVs are performing well in the Indian automobile market, and its famous automobiles like as the Nexon, Safari, Harrier, Punch, and others have helped the firm hit various sales milestones over the years. Tata Motors has raised the prices of its passenger and commercial cars in recent months. The Indian carmaker has announced yet another price rise for its passenger vehicles beginning May 1, 2023.

According to the firm, the weighted average increase will be 0.6%, depending on the version and model. "Tata Motors has absorbed a significant portion of the increased costs due to regulatory changes and rise in overall input costs and is thus compelled to pass on some proportion through this hike," the firm stated in a statement.

As of now, the business has not specified how much purchasers would have to pay extra, although the price increase is expected to vary between Rs 3,000 and Rs 15,000. Tata Motors will announce revised pricing for these vehicles next month.

The company sells a range of passenger vehicles, including cars such as Tiago, Tigor and Altroz; and SUVs such as Punch, Nexon, Harrier and Safari, with prices ranging from Rs 5.54 lakh and Rs 25 lakh.

Earlier in February this year, the company had increased prices across its internal combustion engine (ICE) portfolio of passenger vehicles at an average of 1.2 per cent.

