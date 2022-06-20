Bookings for Maruti Suzuki's latest SUV Brezza opens; know details here

Maruti Suzuki has started accepting reservations for the new Maruti Suzuki Brezza. Customers interested in the upcoming compact SUV can reserve one for an initial payment of $11,000 at any ARENA showroom or online. Vitara will be dropped for 2022, including new safety and cabin features and a revised front and rear fascia design. Following its launch, the Brezza will compete with rivals such as the Hyundai Venue, Sonet, Nexon, and XUV300.

The Brezza is also expected to get the XL6's 1.5-liter K15B series petrol engine, which will be mated to either a 5-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed torque converter transmission. The Brezza's tuning may be slightly different, and the engine is rated to return a combined mileage of 17.03 kmpl with the manual transmission and 18.76 kmpl with the torque converter.

According to Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing and Sales), Maruti Suzuki Limited, "Maruti Suzuki Brezza took the Indian market by storm with its launch in 2016." It has dominated the market since then, ushering in a new era of compact SUVs in the country. With over 7.5L units sold in just six years, the Brezza commands a significant market share in the country's compact SUV segment."

CV Raman, Maruti Suzuki India Limited's Chief Technical Officer (Engineering), was also present and stated, "Brezza has a very special place in our portfolio." Maruti Suzuki's first product was conceptualised, designed, and developed in India. Brezza, the true embodiment of "Create in India," revolutionised the Indian Compact SUV market with its stylish looks, bold design, and highly refined driving experience. It is always a challenge to go further," emphasising the company's importance and relevance of the SUV badge in India.

Maruti Suzuki announced July 30th, stating that a launch would take place that day. Although no mention of the Brezza was made, with the announcement of its bookings open, we can say with some certainty that the Brezza will launch on July 30th.



Also read: Lightyear to launch world’s first solar car with 1000 km range by end of 2022

Also read: Sony, Honda collaborate for new EV company, firm to be called Sony Honda Mobility Inc

Also read: Hyundai Venue facelift launched: 5 things you need to know about this SUV