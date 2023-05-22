Why you should buy the new Tata Altroz iCNG?

After the Tiago and Tigor, the Altroz is Tata Motors' third offering in the CNG market. There are a total of six variations that have been released for it: XE, XM+, XM+ (S), XZ, XZ+ (S), and XZ+O (S).

Tata Motors has introduced the Altroz iCNG in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 7.55 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Tata Altroz CNG was introduced with the first twin-cylinder CNG technology in India at the 2023 Auto Expo in January. There are a total of six variations that have been released for it: XE, XM+, XM+ (S), XZ, XZ+ (S), and XZ+O (S).

After the Tiago and Tigor, the Altroz is Tata Motors' third offering in the CNG market. It comes in Opera Blue, Downtown Red, Arcade Grey, and Avenue White as the available colour options. A usual warranty from the firm is three years and one lakh km.

Tata Altroz CNG has Voice-assisted Electric Sunroof, Wireless Charger, and Air Purifier as standard features. Projector headlamps, LED DRLs, 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, an 8-speaker touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Carplay connectivity, premium leatherette seats, fully automatic climate control, rear AC vents, and a height-adjustable driver seat are some of the other standout features in the CNG-powered hatchback.

The Altroz, which supports the ALFA Architecture platform, receives the highest 5-star safety certification from the Global NCAP. The addition of a micro-switch that keeps the vehicle off while being refuelled has significantly enhanced the safety of the Altroz iCNG.

The twin cylinders underneath the baggage compartment, according to the firm, are the safest option since the pipes and valves are shielded under the load floor. The Altroz iCNG also offers more rear crash protection thanks to its improved rear body structure and six-point mounting system for the CNG tanks.

The Tata Altroz iCNG has an industry-first, highly sophisticated Single ECU that makes switching between petrol and CNG modes seamless and jerk-free. In CNG mode, it also has a direct start option. Its 1.2L Revotron petrol engine includes a factory-installed CNG kit below the hood. The peak torque is listed at 103 Nm at 3500 rpm and the highest power output is 72 bhp at 6000 rpm.

Here is the variant-wise price of the Tata Altroz iCNG:

Tata Altroz iCNG XE - 7.55 Lakh

Tata Altroz iCNG XM+ - 8.40 Lakh

Tata Altroz iCNG XM+ (S) - 8.85 Lakh

Tata Altroz iCNG XZ - 9.53 Lakh

Tata Altroz iCNG XZ+ (S) - 10.03 Lakh

Tata Altroz iCNG XZ+O (S) - 10.55 Lakh