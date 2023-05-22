Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Why you should buy the new Tata Altroz iCNG?

    After the Tiago and Tigor, the Altroz is Tata Motors' third offering in the CNG market. There are a total of six variations that have been released for it: XE, XM+, XM+ (S), XZ, XZ+ (S), and XZ+O (S).

    Why you should buy the new Tata Altroz iCNG price starts at Rs 7 55 Lakh gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 22, 2023, 6:59 PM IST

    Tata Motors has introduced the Altroz iCNG in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 7.55 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Tata Altroz CNG was introduced with the first twin-cylinder CNG technology in India at the 2023 Auto Expo in January. There are a total of six variations that have been released for it: XE, XM+, XM+ (S), XZ, XZ+ (S), and XZ+O (S).

    After the Tiago and Tigor, the Altroz is Tata Motors' third offering in the CNG market. It comes in Opera Blue, Downtown Red, Arcade Grey, and Avenue White as the available colour options. A usual warranty from the firm is three years and one lakh km.

    Also Read | Hyundai Exter SUV safety features revealed ahead of India launch

    Tata Altroz CNG has Voice-assisted Electric Sunroof, Wireless Charger, and Air Purifier as standard features. Projector headlamps, LED DRLs, 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, an 8-speaker touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Carplay connectivity, premium leatherette seats, fully automatic climate control, rear AC vents, and a height-adjustable driver seat are some of the other standout features in the CNG-powered hatchback.

    The Altroz, which supports the ALFA Architecture platform, receives the highest 5-star safety certification from the Global NCAP. The addition of a micro-switch that keeps the vehicle off while being refuelled has significantly enhanced the safety of the Altroz iCNG. 

    Also Read | Honda Elevate to miss out on panoramic sunroof, global premiere on June 6

    The twin cylinders underneath the baggage compartment, according to the firm, are the safest option since the pipes and valves are shielded under the load floor. The Altroz iCNG also offers more rear crash protection thanks to its improved rear body structure and six-point mounting system for the CNG tanks.

    The Tata Altroz iCNG has an industry-first, highly sophisticated Single ECU that makes switching between petrol and CNG modes seamless and jerk-free. In CNG mode, it also has a direct start option. Its 1.2L Revotron petrol engine includes a factory-installed CNG kit below the hood. The peak torque is listed at 103 Nm at 3500 rpm and the highest power output is 72 bhp at 6000 rpm.

    Also Read | Maruti Fronx, Citroen C3 & more: 5 best SUV cars under Rs 10 lakhs

    Here is the variant-wise price of the Tata Altroz iCNG:

    Tata Altroz iCNG XE - 7.55 Lakh

    Tata Altroz iCNG XM+ - 8.40 Lakh

    Tata Altroz iCNG XM+ (S) - 8.85 Lakh

    Tata Altroz iCNG XZ - 9.53 Lakh

    Tata Altroz iCNG XZ+ (S) - 10.03 Lakh

    Tata Altroz iCNG XZ+O (S) - 10.55 Lakh

    Last Updated May 22, 2023, 6:59 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    The Drive EP09: Top 5 auto companies that own iconic car brands watch snt

    The Drive EP09: Top 5 auto companies that own iconic car brands (WATCH)

    Want to increase your car's mileage? Take care of these things

    Want to increase your car's mileage? Here are some tips for you

    Hyundai Exter SUV safety features revealed ahead of India launch gcw

    Hyundai Exter SUV safety features revealed ahead of India launch

    Honda Elevate mid size SUV to miss out on panoramic sunroof global premiere on June 6 gcw

    Honda Elevate to miss out on panoramic sunroof, global premiere on June 6

    The Drive EP08: Top 5 entry level off-road bikes in India - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP08: Top 5 entry level off-road bikes in India - WATCH

    Recent Stories

    Watch Ram Charan, Korean Ambassador dance on 'Naatu Naatu' at G20 meeting in Srinagar

    Watch: Ram Charan, Korean Ambassador dance on 'Naatu Naatu' at G20 meeting in Srinagar

    Who was Aditya Singh Rajput? Indian television actor found dead in bathroom vma

    Who was Aditya Singh Rajput? Indian television actor found dead in bathroom

    Bihar CM Nitish Kumar meets Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge discusses roadmap for opposition unity gcw

    Bihar CM Nitish Kumar meets Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge; discusses roadmap for opposition unity

    WATCH Diaspora's musical welcome for PM Narendra Modi in Australia

    WATCH: Diaspora's musical welcome for PM Modi in Australia

    football 36 goals, 1 EPL trophy Man City Haaland explains what title win means to him snt

    36 goals, 1 EPL trophy: Haaland explains what title win means to him

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon