    Hyundai Exter SUV safety features revealed ahead of India launch

    HMI has equipped Hyundai Exter with over 40 advanced safety features that include headlamp escort function, auto headlamps, ISOFIX, rear defogger and rear parking camera.
     

    The Hyundai Exter SUV will be introduced in India in the upcoming weeks, and the manufacturer has now made known the safety features the vehicle will include. In the lineup of vehicles the business offers, which also includes the Alcazar, Tucson, Creta, and other SUVs, the Hyundai Exter will be the smallest SUV. Six airbags will be standard on the Exter. 

    The Exeter will come standard with 26 safety features and as an option on the entry trims (E & S). ESC (Electronic Stability Control), VSM (Vehicle Stability Management), and HAC (Hill Assist Control) are examples of 1st in Segment features. Additional standard safety features on the Hyundai Exter include 3-Point Seat Belts and Seatbelt Reminders (all Seats), Keyless Entry, ABS with EBD, Rear Parking Sensors, ESS, Burglar Alarm, and many more.

    Also Read | Honda Elevate to miss out on panoramic sunroof, global premiere on June 6

    Over 40 cutting-edge safety technologies, including headlamp escort, auto headlights, ISOFIX, rear defogger, and rear parking camera, have been installed in the Hyundai Exter by HMI. In addition, the Hyundai Exter has industry-first security features including a dual-camera dashcam, TPMS (Highline), and a burglar alarm.

    Customers may now reserve a Hyundai Exter by paying Rs 11,000 at Hyundai shops all throughout India. The Hyundai Exter will be available from HMI in 5 trim levels: EX, S, SX, SX(O), and SX(O) Connect. 'Ranger Khaki' will be a new colour choice for the SUV as well. 

    Also Read | Maruti Fronx, Citroen C3 & more: 5 best SUV cars under Rs 10 lakhs

    Three different powertrain options are available for the Hyundai Exter: a 1.2 litre Kappa petrol engine (E20 Fuel Ready) paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox (5MT), a 1.2 litre Bi-fuel Kappa petrol with CNG engine paired with a 5-speed manual transmission, and a Smart Auto AMT (Automated Manual gearbox). 
     

