Honda Elevate to miss out on panoramic sunroof, global premiere on June 6

Honda Elevate teaser: It does not come with a panoramic sunroof, which is there in the Creta and the Grand Vitara. The SUV will get an electric sunroof, which is similar to the Seltos.

A teaser for the next Honda Elevate mid-size SUV, which will go up against the well-liked Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, and Kia Seltos, has been released by Honda Cars India. It will make its world premiere on June 6.

The Elevate mid-size SUV will be Honda's third volume pillar, following the City mid-size sedan and the Amaze compact sedan. It will be made available in India before to the start of the holiday season. Additionally, it will make its market debut in India.

The Honda Elevate is expected to come with features including 17-inch alloy wheels and LED headlights, DRLs, and taillamps. A touchscreen infotainment system, digital metre panel, automated temperature control, wireless charging, and ventilated seats are just a few of the amenities that will be available in the interior.

The Elevate is anticipated to provide a variety of engine combinations, including City. The vehicle will be powered by a 1.5-liter VTEC DOHC petrol engine with a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 7-speed CVT, producing a maximum of 121PS and 145Nm of peak torque. It is also rumoured to include a hybrid powertrain with a 1.5-liter Atkinson-cycle petrol engine.

Given that its competitors are priced in the same category, the Honda Elevate is anticipated to cost between Rs 10.5 lakh and Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. For comparison, the prices for the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, and Kia Seltos are respectively between Rs. 10.87 lakh and Rs. 19.20 lakh (ex-showroom), Rs. 10.70 lakh and Rs. 19.95 lakh, and Rs. 10.89 lakh and Rs. 19.65 lakh.

