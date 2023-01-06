Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG launched; features 6 airbags, wireless Apple CarPlay & more

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG will be available in two variants namely Delta and Zeta with manual gearbox in India while it returns a mileage of 26.6 km/kg. It has been launched the Grand Vitara CNG at a starting price of Rs 12.85 lakh (ex-showroom) in the Indian market.

The Grand Vitara CNG has been introduced by Maruti Suzuki in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs. 12.85 lakh (ex-showroom). It is the fourteenth business model with factory-installed S-CNG technology and is available in Delta and Zeta grades. Additionally, the company has launched Maruti Suzuki Subscribe, which allows buyers to own the Grand Vitara CNG for a monthly membership price of Rs 30,723.

Only the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG will have six airbags in this category of the market. SmartPlay Pro+ Infotainment system, Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, and in-built Next Gen Suzuki Connect, with 40+ linked capabilities, are a few of the other standout features.

The next-generation 1.5L 4-cylinder K-Series petrol engine, which produces a maximum power of 86.6 bhp at 5500 rpm and a maximum torque of 121.5 Nm at 4200 rpm, will power the Grand Vitara CNG. A 5-speed manual transmission will go with it. The SUV fuelled by CNG would have a 26.6 km/kg mileage.

"The Grand Vitara has received a resounding response from Indian consumers since its launch in September 2022, thanks to its SUV appeal and a variety of future-ready powertrains," said Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, in announcing the launch of the Grand Vitara S-CNG. The Grand Vitara's attractiveness is increased by the addition of the S-CNG option.

In the Indian market, Maruti Suzuki has so far sold more than 1 million CNG vehicles, including SUVs. The Grand Vitara S-CNG will help us achieve our ambitious goal of growing our selection of green powertrains to 14 models, according to Srivastava.

(Photo: @herryks | Twitter)

